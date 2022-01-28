Feria: The Darkest Light Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Feria: The Darkest Light’ follows Eva and Sofia — two young sisters who get pulled into a surreal adventure after their parents are blamed for committing ritualistic killings. The Spanish supernatural thriller series sees each sister deal with the horrific situation on their own terms until things take a decidedly demonic turn. The scale of the story eventually expands to apocalyptic dimensions, with the survival of their very town and its residents threatened.

Created by Agustín Martínez and Carlos Montero, the series piqued the interest of critics and fans with its supernatural premise and a genre-blending plotline that goes from teen drama to supernatural horror. Season 1 ends on a fittingly disastrous note, leaving the fates of all the characters in limbo. If you’re wondering when we get to see what happens next in the troubled town of Feria, you’re in the right place! Here’s everything we know about ‘Feria: The Darkest Light’ season 2.

Feria: The Darkest Light Season 2 Release Date

‘Feria: The Darkest Light’ season 1 premiered on January 28, 2022, on Netflix. All 8 episodes, each with a run time of approximately 50 minutes, released simultaneously for maximum binge-worthiness.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements about it being greenlit. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing. Considering the show’s recent release, its viewership numbers are likely being analyzed before Netflix commits to a sophomore season. The show’s intriguing premise, and the success of Spanish titles like ‘Money Heist‘ on the streaming platform, bode well for another season of ‘Feria: The Darkest Light.’

Fans invested in the supernatural series will be excited to learn that show co-creator Carlos Montero revealed in an interview that they have three seasons of the narrative already plotted out. Thus, given the chance, the dark adventures in the small Spanish town of Feria could potentially go on for another two seasons!

The ominous season 1 cliffhanger, which hints that the protagonists’ problems will only get bigger for the foreseeable future, signals that much more of the narrative is still left to be explored. If greenlit soon, we could potentially see ‘Feria: The Darkest Light’ season 2 around early to mid 2023.

Feria: The Darkest Light Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the lead cast members are expected to reprise their roles should a second season be greenlit. This includes Carla Campra (Sofia), Ana Tomeno (Eva), Isak Férriz (Guillén), Marta Nieto (Elena), and Ernest Villegas (Pablo). In the potential season 2 we can also expect to see other regular cast members like Salva Reina (Marcos), Carlos Scholz (Raúl), Sauce Ena (Estrella), Carmen Navas (Mar), Jorge Motos (Chisko), Pepa Gracia (Candela), Lazar Dragojevic (Halid), and Ángela Cremonte (Blanca). Considering David Luque’s character Belda dies in the season 1 finale, the actor is expected not to be part of the season 2 cast.

Feria: The Darkest Light Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 ends with Sofia being kidnapped from the hospital by Belda and Halid. The two cult followers bring the young girl to the mine, intending to take her to the ritualistic temple. Halid is killed by Belda, who then takes Sofia into the temple and brings her face to face with the demon Umma. The demonic entity slays Belda, and a doorway opens. Elena appears in the darkness of the doorway, and Sofia, mesmerized by seeing her mother, walks up to the demonic portal and agrees to open it, releasing a horrific entity.

The potential season 2 could pick up from the dramatic season 1 closer and see Sofia and the town of Feria trapped under the influence of the demonic realm known as the Kingdom. The townspeople have already begun getting infected by the supernatural entities, and the setting for the sophomore chapter could be significantly more ominous than the idyllic small-town backdrop of season 1.

We might also see Sofia finally reunited with her mother, Elena. Since the beginning, the young girl has been driven by a need to find her mother, who is seemingly trapped in the Kingdom. Now that Sofia has essentially sacrificed her entire town by opening the doorway just to see her mother, the story is likely to continue to develop.

Both mother and daughter hold special significance in the cult as “perfect beings,” which allows them to control the doorway. In the potential season 2, Elena and Sofia could even come up with a plan to reverse the apocalyptic damage and close the supernatural doorway that Sofia has opened.

