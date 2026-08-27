How did Fernanada Die in One Hundred Years of Solitude?

The story of the Buendia family comes to an end with the Season 2 finale of Netflix’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude.’ The final episode begins with Fernanda and Aureliano Babilonia being the only ones left in the house. They spend years caged inside, so removed from the rest of Macondo that they don’t know the town, and the town doesn’t recognize them either. In this wave of isolation and solitude, the grandmother and grandson live completely different lives inside their own heads. And then one day, as Aureliano breaks out of the house, Fernanda finds her escape as well. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Fernanda Dies in the Very Isolation She’d Idealized Her Whole Life

Over the course of seven generations, the Buendias mostly live in a bustling household, which has life teeming out of it in all sorts of ways. Still, even when they are surrounded by their many family members and by a whole town that has known them their entire lives, each Buendia suffers their own loneliness and isolation. For most, this cursed solitude is involuntary. It is woven into their DNA, more apparent in the curious eyes of the Aurelianos, slightly veiled by the grand personalities of the Jose Arcadios, and the otherworldly innocence of Remedios. But while for them this solitude was more of a hereditary trait than a choice, others deliberately chose isolation, creating walls around themselves that didn’t break until they died.

Fernanda was one of those people. When she was young, she grew up with the staunch belief in her mother’s words that she would be a queen one day. She carried this sense of superiority to Macondo, where she spread her self-inflicted loneliness by introducing strict rules, sexual or otherwise, under the name of her religion. This wall that she built and tended to her entire life is the only thing that she is close to. No one, not even her husband and children, is ever allowed to break through or climb over it, leaving Fernanda entirely unknowable and unlovable to the people she spends her entire life with. It is years later, when the vigor of youth has left her, and she is derelict and decrepit like the house, that she realizes how she has wasted her life.

Fernanda could have had her husband all to herself, but she pushed him away into the arms of Petra Cotes. She could have held her children close and had a full house of grandchildren and more if she had been less rigid and more loving towards them. Instead, her son and daughter were sent away to Europe while she was left to raise her dead daughter’s illegitimate child on her own. Even then, she could have shown some heart to Aureliano Babilonia, but she detested him for being a bastard. And instead of embracing the boy as the last remnant of her lost daughter, she clung to her delusions of grandeur, gripping her own cage so tightly that it eventually left her with nothing but a fractured sense of self.

She spends her final days wearing the moth-eaten Queen of Madagascar gown with which she’d entered Macondo years back with the carnival. She has a paper crown on her head, and she talks to the statues in her halls. She writes letters she doesn’t even send anymore, and with this, the wall around her solidifies into something that eventually chokes the life out of him. Aureliano Babilonia finds her dead in her bed, wearing her gown and the crown. One could say she died peacefully in her sleep. But in her truth, it was her lifelong need to feel pain, sorrow, and self-pity, the realization that she would have been so much happier without it, that led her to kick the bucket. Her constant pursuit of isolation brought her to a point when she couldn’t suffer her own presence anymore, and the only way to escape this self-made prison was death.

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