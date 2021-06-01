In ‘Final Space’ season 3 episode 11, the Team Squad is threatened by an army of Zombie Garys under the influence of Invictus, who is adamant about destroying their ship. The squad is further affected by Final Space poisoning that takes a toll on their decision-making. If you missed the latest installment, you could go through the recap section. Moving on, let us check out the particulars for ‘Final Space’ season 3 episode 12!

Final Space Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Final Space’ season 3 episode 12 is slated to premiere on June 6, 2021, at 12:30 am ET on Adult Swim. Usually, the 30-minute episodes drop on the network every Saturday, but due to a change in the release pattern, episode 12 will release on Sunday. The twelfth episode is the penultimate episode before the season finale on June 14, 2021.

Where To Stream Final Space Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Final Space’ season 3 episode 12 by tuning in to Adult Swim on your television sets at the above-mentioned timeslot. Additionally, you can watch new episodes of ‘Final Space’ season 3 online on HBO Max with a subscription shortly after their television premiere. Fans can also purchase or rent the new episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, and Microsoft Store or stream them live on Xfinity, Spectrum, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

Final Space Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

The 12th episode of ‘Final Space’ season 3 is titled ‘The Leaving.’ After their last shipwreck in the dangerous recesses of “Final Space,” the squad now will have to decide whether to tackle the titans or leave them be. In the penultimate episode, we might see Ash going against the squad regarding her willingness to run from the titans instead of fighting them, as seen in episode 11. In the process, they will come across long-held secrets set to shake up their group dynamic forever. For a sneak peek into the next episode, here’s a promo you can watch!

Final Space Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

The 11th episode of ‘Final Space’ season 3 is titled ‘The Dead Speak.’ The episode kicks off with the Lord Commander executing Bolo, and in the process, the ship gets damaged. But he manages to get out on time. At that very moment, Invictus shows up accusing him of hosting a rebellion against him, and the commander instead reminds him of their unfinished deal. Elsewhere, the Team Squad realizes that their ship is almost sinking. Just as they’re about to fix it, an army of Zombie Garys attack and invade the Dragonhawk 5 to exterminate the vessel, annihilate the squad, and corrupt Ash.

Elsewhere, because of a thing called “Final Space poisoning,” the crew is entirely uncoordinated and at war within themselves. Meanwhile, Invictus is trying to pull Sheryl on his side, but she hangs on and helps the team kill all the Garys except one, who identifies as Gary Godspeed, emerging from the darkness. Ash purges Invictus from his body as he narrates his experiences until the present moment but dies shortly after. In the end, the crew realizes that there are countless titans on the loose before heading towards the portal to exit from the space.

