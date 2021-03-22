After almost a two-year hiatus, ‘Final Space’ returned to our screens with the premiere episode of season 3 airing this week. The spectacular new episode brought plenty of surprises and familiar faces back. It resolves the cliff-hanger the show ends season 2 on and reveals the fate of Gary, Quinn, and their rag-tag band of allies. You can find more details about the survival-themed space-faring episode in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what we can expect from episode 2 of ‘Final Space’ season 3.

Final Space Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Final Space’ season 3 episode 2 will release on March 27, 2021, at 10:30 PM ET on Adult Swim. New episodes continue to air on the channel every Saturday with a running time of 21-22 minutes each.

Where To Stream Final Space Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

You can easily catch the upcoming episode on Adult Swim on your television sets when it airs on the network at the above-mentioned date and time. New episodes of ‘Final Space’ season 3 are available to watch online on HBO Max with a subscription shortly after their premiere. You can also purchase the new episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, and Microsoft Store or stream them on live-TV platforms such as Xfinity, Spectrum, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

Final Space Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Final Space’ season 3 is titled ‘The Hidden Light’ and will reveal the fate of Avocato’s party. They will likely live to fight another day, and Gary’s connection to the Final Space could also be explored by providing some clues as to how he survived the seemingly deadly scenario. Invictus will undoubtedly hunt the group, and with Mooncake now with Bolo, the group will have to face the dangers that lie ahead without their biggest asset. Additionally, the robot’s warning about the Final Space poisoning those stuck there could also manifest in the form of a new challenge for the group.

Final Space Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode of ‘Final Space’ season 3, titled ‘…And Into the Fire,’ picks up moments after the season 2 finale, revealing Quinn is found by Gary and their friends in Final Space, but it is a trap set up by Invictus, who pursues them. As they try to flee, hanging outside their ship, Gary’s mom pilots the ship through a band of asteroids and two feuding Titans. Eventually, the duo makes it inside the ship, but the ship is heavily damaged, forcing the crew to evacuate the vessel in a rescue pod and crash land on a nearby planet. It is also revealed that Final Space is where all the timelines converge.

A month later, the crew is seen surviving on the planet, and Quinn hides a mark left on her hand from everyone. The group is attacked by hordes of zombie Garys and makes a run for their lives. They end up in a ditch after the two Titans reappear and fight, causing Gary, Quinn, KVN, HUE, and Tribore to separate from the group. Both factions are stuck underneath rubble and rocks on the planet’s surface.

Avocato’s party discovers a giant sleeping robot who awakens and tells them no one leaves Final Space, and everyone dies there. He asks to be killed and put out of his misery. Tribore delivers his egg, and his son hatches from it at a crunch moment, saving Gary’s party from the zombies. Avocato’s party is cornered by the zombies and runs out of ammo.

Just then, the Titan, Bolo, crashes into the surface of the planet, causing a massive quake that seemingly kills Gary’s party, who had just made it to the surface. With help from Mooncake, Bolo defeats the other Titan and reveals Gary was always going to die as it was his fate. A sad Mooncake agrees to help Bolo defeat the other Titans. In the final moments, Gary, Quinn, KVN, and HUE are shown to be alive and stare at a golden glowing planet in the distance they identify as Earth.

