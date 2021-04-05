‘Final Space’ season 3 episode 3 continues the space odyssey of Gary and his friends by fleshing out more of the characters’ personal conflicts and delivers some unexpected twists and turns along the way. The Lord Commander tortures Avacato for information on Mooncake, which pulls the curtain off Avacato’s dark past and reveals a shocking secret. Meanwhile, there’s an emotional reunion that will most certainly delight fans of the show. You can find details of this week’s episode in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what we can expect from episode 2 of ‘Final Space’ season 3.

Final Space Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Final Space’ season 3 episode 4 is slated to release on April 10, 2021, at 10:30 PM ET on Adult Swim. New episodes continue to air on the channel every Saturday with a running time of 21-22 minutes each.

Where To Stream Final Space Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Adult Swim on your television sets when it airs on the network at the above-mentioned date and time. New episodes of ‘Final Space’ season 3 are available to watch online on HBO Max with a subscription shortly after their premiere. You can also purchase the new episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, and Microsoft Store or stream them on live-TV platforms such as Xfinity, Spectrum, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

Final Space Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Final Space’ season 3, titled ‘One of Us,’ will see the Lord Commander continue to try and divide Avacato’s close-knit group. Lord Commander will mess with their minds much like he has with Avacato and try to turn Ava on her friends by promising her a sense of belonging. Avacato’s secret is bound to spill out in the open, and Little Cato might learn about his origins. This could drive a wedge between the father and son. Quinn’s condition seems to be getting worse as the infection has spread out to her shoulder. Invictus will continue to draw more power getting closer to freeing himself from his confinement. Gary might have a change of heart and help Bolo defeat Invictus.

Final Space Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Final Space’ season 3 titled ‘The Ventrexian’ opens with a flashback of Invictus resurrecting Lord Commander and granting him new fearsome powers, not unlike those of the Titans. In the present, Lord Commander interrogates the captured Avacato for information on Mooncake’s whereabouts. He forces Avacato to relive his dark past and tell the story in front of Little Cato and the rest of the group.

Elsewhere, Gary and Quinn close in on Mooncake’s location. On the ship, Quinn suggests sleeping in separate rooms. She wants to keep the mark on her hand a secret. Gary is annoyed that he can’t get Quinn to open up. After an awkward interaction with the coffee machine (he fails to open it as well), the duo is greeted by Biskit, who has been hiding on the ship all along. The cat-like alien who doesn’t understand the concept of personal space gets between Gary and Quinn just as Quinn is about to open up to Gary.

Meanwhile, we learn that Avacato was the fiercest warrior in the Royal Army of Ventrexia. He was summoned by the Lord Commander, who asked him to join his cause. Lord Commander notes that Avacato, as good as he might be at killing, doesn’t have a purpose. Avacato agrees to serve the Lord Commander and is tasked with destroying his home planet. Avacato murders the King and Queen by blasting their ship. He finds their child in the rubble, who reminds him of his own lost son. He decides to adopt the little boy, much to the Lord Commander’s disappointment.

Mooncake assists Bolo in defeating another Titan. Quinn confides her fear of not making it out of Final Space in Gary. He comforts her by telling her he worries about it all the time too. They arrive at Mooncake’s location. Mooncake is overjoyed to see Gary alive. Gary has an outburst at Bolo for lying to Mooncake about his death. Bolo reminds Gary of their common objective – to defeat Invictus. Gary replies that he just wants to get out of Final Space and leaves with Mooncake.

Read More: Best TV Shows Like Final Space