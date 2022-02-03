Finding Ola Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Finding Ola’ is an Egyptian comedy series that follows Ola, a woman nearing her forties who finds her life upended unexpectedly. Ola thinks she has it all, especially when it comes to her family life. But when her husband Hisham announces that he wants a divorce, Ola is forced to realign her vision of a perfect life. The character of Ola Abdel-Sabour is introduced onscreen in the hit 2010 TV show ‘I Want to Get Married’ (original title ‘Ayza Atgawez’). The original series is a screen adaptation of Ghada Abdel Aal’s 2008 book of the same name.

The quirky series is an interesting social commentary on the role of women in society. What makes this series even more special is that it breaks the fourth wall as Ola is often seen addressing the viewers directly. Moreover, it does not matter if you have not watched ‘I Want to Get Married’ since the storyline of this Netflix series is independent of the original show. The series originally released in February 2022. In case you are wondering whether it will be recommissioned for another round, allow us to share with you all that we have found!

Finding Ola Season 2 Release Date

‘Finding Ola’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on February 3, 2022, on Netflix. The first season consists of six episodes with a running time of 46-55 minutes each.

As for the show’s sophomore outing, neither Netflix nor the makers have made any public statements yet. However, a season 2 seems quite probable, especially since the show checks all the boxes for what the streaming giant has envisioned in terms of expansion of its viewer base. As reported by Variety in early February 2022, Nuha Eltayeb – director of acquisitions for Netflix in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Turkey – stated, “We’re looking for content that will create impact for the viewers, where they will find it authentic and representative, and at the same time relatable to their day-to-day storylines.”

Ahmed Sharkawi – Netflix’s director of Arabic Series – reiterated the same and pointed out what Netflix looks for in content originating from West Asia. It is the diversity of genre, inclusivity and representation of culture, and authenticity of the content. He added that the streaming giant is interested in “amplifying and expanding the role of female creators in the industry,” particularly behind the cameras. With Hend Sabri playing a crucial role in getting this show on its feet, it seems like ‘Finding Ola’ has a solid chance of returning for another round.

As per sources, the first season began filming in late January 2021. Given that the team might require at least 11 months to produce another installment, it is unlikely that a potential second edition will arrive any time before 2023. So, if greenlit by Spring 2022, we can expect ‘Finding Ola’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Finding Ola Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast members that appear in the first season are Hend Sabri (Ola Abdel-Sabour), Hany Adel (Hisham), Nada Moussa (Nesrine), Sawsan Badr (Soheir), Mahmoud El- Leithy (Montasser), Aisel Ramzy (Nadia), and Omar Sherif (Salim). If renewed, these actors are likely to reprise their respective roles in season 2. We may also see some fresh faces in case new characters are introduced.

Finding Ola Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season is all about how Ola figures out what she wants to do with her life. Hisham asking for a divorce throws her off-guard, but it also opens up new opportunities. Her skincare business, Second Chance, starts to take off. In the season 1 finale, Hisham’s heart attack changes the pace of things once again. When he tells Ola that he wants to give their relationship another shot, she makes it clear that she is not willing to put herself through the pain again.

On the other hand, Ola wants to explore her relationship with Marwan. But he feels like she does not have the space in her life to give their budding romance the attention it requires. However, he assures her that he will wait till she is ready. On the work front, Ola, Nesrine, and Montasser pitch their business to the investors who seem keen. But when Ola is asked where she sees herself in five years, the scene ends before we hear her response.

If there is a season 2, it might skip five years ahead. Ola’s family situation is quite complicated in the first season, but things might look quite different in the future. Will she and Marwan finally be able to give things an honest shot? Ola’s dynamic with Hisham might take a new form as well. We are yet to learn about the outcome of the meeting with the investors. All this and more might be a part of the potential season 2’s storyline.

