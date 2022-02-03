Firebite Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher, ‘Firebite’ is an Australian fantasy drama series that takes place in a secluded mining town in the center of the South Australian desert. The last outpost of vampires has been wreaking havoc across the region, which has compelled two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson and Shanika, to take the matter of the colony’s eradication upon themselves. Moreover, these vampires have been recruited by Britain to clear out Australia’s indigenous people. The unique story, coupled with its breathtaking setting, has intrigued the audiences, who’re mostly into fantasy and action. As a result, the first season has been received favorable reviews from critics and viewers alike. Now, without further ado, we’d like to entertain the possibilities for the second season!

Firebite Season 2 Release Date

‘Firebite’ season 1 released on December 16, 2021, on AMC+ and concluded its eight episodes long run on February 3, 2022. Every episode of the show has a runtime of around 42 minutes.

With regard to the second season, here is what could happen. Its distributing platform AMC+ has not confirmed another season yet. However, the creators are clear about sending a message that intrigues and touches the viewer. Likewise, there have been a few statements made by Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and co-head of AMC Studios. The portrayal of indigenous Australia and the brutal colonialism of the past through an exciting world teeming with vampires brings something quite original to the table, as stated by him.

In addition, it seems as if the creators acquired the rights to the iconic Anne Rice collection sometime in 2020. Dan further stated that the story has a massive fan circle in the U.S. and around the world, which gives them the motivation to present their own interpretation of the franchise to the world. As Rolin and Mark take charge of the creative aspect, Dan will continue to work with them in favor of recreating the entire collection of novels. With that, he said that he is proud to have three beloved franchises and literary universes – ‘The Walking Dead,’ this Anne Rice collection, and their majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited – that they can build upon, and this just seems like the beginning.

One of Dan’s most impactful statements includes his excitement “to tell this story authentically, in Australia with Indigenous storytellers, cast and crew and on Indigenous lands.” Hence, ‘Firebite’s return seems likely, although there hasn’t been any formal announcement for that at the moment. If the platform decides to greenlight more episodes, the show will spend the first few months under production. After that, a release date might slowly be confirmed. Hence, in all probability, we expect ‘Firebite’ season 2 to release sometime in 2023.

Firebite Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

If ‘Firebite’ arrives with another season, its cast might feature Rob Collins as Tyson Walker and Shantae Barnes-Cowan as Shanika “Neeks.” These actors play two Indigenous hunters determined to exterminate the last remaining vampires in their south Australian desert town. Yael Stone might return as Eleona, a bartender who is often the subject of Tyler’s amorous verbal outpours.

Callan Mulvey is expected to make a comeback as Vampire King, the leader of a pack of vampires. Other actors who might appear in the prospective second season include Jai Koutrae (Spud), Thibul Nettle (Froggy), Ngaire Pigram (Kitty Sinclair), and Tessa Rose (Aunty Marie).

Read More: Where Is Firebite Filmed?