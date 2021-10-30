Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

‘Firefly Lane’ is a female-centric Netflix drama that revolves around Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), who become best friends at the age of 14 on Firefly Lane. Created by Maggie Friedman and based on Kristin Hannah’s 2008 novel of the same, the heartwarming show looks at the past and present of Tully and Kate. As the two women go through the trials and tribulations of life over the course of 30 years, only their friendship offers solace.

Since its premiere in early 2021, ‘Firefly Lane’ has received criticism for its overly dramatic tropes and superficial plotlines. However, it has also garnered praise for its feel-good premise and portrayal of a healthy female friendship. Fans of the show are eager to see Tully and Kate on-screen again. Plus, the ambiguity of the season 1 finale has us fretting over the fate of several beloved characters. So, what’s up with the show’s second installment? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Firefly Lane’ season 2.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date

‘Firefly Lane’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on February 3, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of 47-53 minutes each.

You must be wondering about season 2. Well, we’ve got splendid news! Netflix announced the renewal of the show for a second season on May 26, 2021. We’re not surprised, because the show performed extremely well and accumulated a sizable fanbase. Additionally, season 1 ends on a deliberately ambiguous note, clearly setting the stage for season 2.

Reportedly, Netflix is considering a 2022 release for ‘Firefly Lane.’ Going by the show’s previous filming schedule — which spanned from September 2019 to January 2020 — production will likely take around five months. Filming for season 2 commenced in August 2021. Additionally, Netflix is known to keep a year-long gap between seasons. Keeping in mind the time required for post-production as well, an early 2022 release seems likely. Thus, if things go as planned, we expect ‘Firefly Lane’ season 2 to premiere sometime in February 2022 or later.

That’s not all! Reports have suggested that the heartwarming drama may get picked up for another season or two as well. At least, the cast has been extremely vocal about wanting to do more installments of the show. The team behind ‘Firefly Lane’ also seems keen on having more seasons. “I think it’s just really interesting. I’d love to keep telling us that those stories and those actors are so good, so of course, I would want to keep seeing them and Beau, who plays Cloud, is so great,” stated Friedman. If season 2 performs just as well as, if not better than, season 1, then we don’t see any reason why Netflix wouldn’t want to renew it.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The original cast will be reprising their roles for season 2. This includes Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart, Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey, and Beau Garrett as Cloud. Although the fate of Ben Lawson’s Johnny Ryan is uncertain at the end of season 1, we expect him to reappear in season 2.

We are likely to again see Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan, Chelah Horsdal as Margie Mularkey, Brandon Jay McLaren as Travis, Jason Mckinnon as Sean, and Jon Ecker as Max Brody. Additionally, Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis will return to play the younger versions of Tully and Kate, respectively. Paul McGillion’s Bud passes away in season 1, but we expect him to appear in flashbacks in season 2. The upcoming season might also feature some fresh faces.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 explores the friendship of Tully and Kate over a period of 30 years ago using a non-linear format. We see how the two become friends in the 1970s and later see their shared experiences in the field of journalism in the 1980s. In the 2000s, which is the present timeline on the show, Kate and Johnny struggle whilst going through a divorce. Eventually, they realize that their feelings for each other have not dissipated. They spend a night together before Johnny departs for Iraq. However, a bomb explosion on the field injures Johnny, whose fate is left unknown. Unaware of these developments, Tully asks Kate to become her producer. Two years later, we see a furious Kate asking Tully to leave Bud’s funeral.

Season 2 will likely delve into the reasons behind Kate and Tully’s fallout. The cast hinted that the complications in the duo’s friendship are due to family-related matters. Johnny’s fate will possibly be an important plotline. Marah’s struggles as a teenager will likely be explored. Tully’s complicated relationship with Max in the aftermath of her miscarriage will possibly be another focal point. We will also get to see how the personal and professional lives of the best friends get further entwined in the present. Additionally, we may get to see more of teenage Kate and Tully.

