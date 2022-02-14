Fishbowl Wives Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Based on Ryô Kurosawa’s popular manga ‘Kingyo Tsuma,’ ‘Fishbowl Wives’ is a Japanese drama TV series on Netflix. It follows six women who live in the same luxurious apartment tower. Facing several adversities in their marriages, they find love outside. Thus, they are faced with objections from society due to their actions and must decide whether to continue their marriages or follow their desire.

‘Fishbowl Wives’ season 1 has been well appreciated by the viewers for its realistic portrayal of marital problems and adultery. The first season received positive reviews from both critics and the audience for the layered performances of the cast members as well as the engaging narrative. Thus, they are curious to know if there is a possibility of a season 2. Here’s everything we know so far!

Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Release Date

‘Fishbowl Wives’ season 1 arrived on February 14, 2022, on Netflix. It includes a total of eight episodes that run for 38-51 minutes each.

Now, here is what we can tell you about season 2. Netflix has not made any official announcement about renewing the show. However, given the popularity of the debut season, it is likely that the series shall return for at least one more round. In addition, since the drama is based on a manga anthology novel with various volumes, there is a lot of source material that can be expanded upon to carry forward the narrative.

Furthermore, several other Japanese TV series adapted from manga have returned for more than one season, such as ‘Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories’ and ‘Kakegurui.’ Hence, if this Netflix show follows the same pattern, a potential second season is most likely on the cards.

Taking all these factors into account, Netflix shall probably give the second season a go-ahead in the coming months. How long the viewers have to wait before they can see it depends upon the development of the narrative by the writers as well as the production time required. So, if everything works well, we can expect ‘Fishbowl Wives’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

In case season 2 does happen, Ryoko Shinohara and Takanori Iwata can be expected to reprise the roles of protagonists Sakura and Haruto, respectively. Masanobu Ando (Takuya), Kyōko Hasegawa (Yuriha), Hidekazu Mashima (Momoki), Shizuka Nakamura (Yuka) and Saori Seto (Noriko) may also return.

However, Atsuhiro Inukai (Sota), Anna Ishii (Saya), Wakana Matsumoto (Hisako), and Yuki Kubota (Jun) might not be returning as their characters’ story arcs seem to have ended. The prospective season 2 may see some new cast members as more characters are likely to be introduced.

Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, Sakura suffers abuse at the hands of her husband Takuya. Feeling trapped in her marriage, she begins a relationship with Haruto. On the other hand, Sota and Saya’s marriage starts getting affected due to her alcohol addiction. Saya finds solace in Takuya and has a brief sexual encounter with him. Elsewhere, Yuriha feels that her husband prioritizes his mother over her and starts feeling disrespected in her home. She finds an unlikely friend in Momoki, who is a construction worker doing renovations of her house. Both of them relate to each other’s woes and get together.

Meanwhile, Yuka’s husband refuses to fulfill her dreams of having a baby so she meets her ex-boyfriend Jun. At the same time, Noriko’s husband forces her to have a physical relationship with his coworker Tsuta, but she finds the latter to be a more understanding person than him. Simultaneously, Hisako is confronted by her young son about her secret liaisons with Baba. After several hurdles, Takuya and Sakura acknowledge that their marriage has fallen apart and decide to get divorced. Despite their separation, she helps him when his salon gets shut due to financial troubles and has one last emotional meeting with Haruto.

In the season finale, the lives of the six women change drastically after a two-year time leap. Yuka is three months pregnant but is unsure of who the baby’s father is. Yuriha and Momoki continue meeting in secret while Noriko’s husband is repentant after she leaves him for Tsuta. Sakura and Haruto are doing well individually but deeply miss each other. Sota and Saya reconcile and start going for runs together again, just like they did before their problems occurred. Moreover, Hisako breaks off her ties with Baba for the sake of her family and finds happiness with her son and husband once again.

The potential second season shall most likely pick up from the events of season 1 and explore whether fate decides to reunite Sakura and Haruto. The identity of the father of Yuka’s baby shall also be revealed, along with whether Noriko decides to forgive her husband or not. In addition, the fate of Yuriha and Momoki’s affair can be depicted along with it being revealed to her husband and mother-in-law. Apart from this, new characters may arrive with secrets of their own if the show returns for round 2.

