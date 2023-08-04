Fisk Season 3: Renewal Possibilites Explored

Created by Kitty Flanagan and Vincent Sheehan, ‘Fisk’ is an Australian comedy series that chronicles the life of Helen Tudor-Fisk, a high-end corporate lawyer who is forced to leave Sydney for Melbourne and take a job at a wills-and-probate law firm right after her career implodes and her marriage suffers a humiliating breakdown. Working unwillingly at the new firm, Helen deals with cases of inheritance and squabbling relatives in her office.

The debut season premiered on October 17, 2021, and was on the receiving end of mostly positive reviews. Despite the positive reception, there were some complaints of the show losing its way as it progressed. However, the sitcom still managed to win several accolades and awards in 2021 as well as in 2022, which served as a testimony of the top-quality content it offered over the course of its two seasons. If you are wondering whether or not there will be a third round of ‘Fisk,’ here’s everything we know about it!

Will Fisk Season 3 Happen?

‘Fisk’ season 2 premiered on October 26, 2022, on ABC TV, while the season finale was released on November 30, 2022. The sophomore season of the show consists of six episodes, with a runtime of 25-28 minutes each. In addition, the episodes of season 2 aired weekly on each Wednesday. Now, enough about the second season, here is what we can tell you about the possibility of a potential third season!

As of writing, neither the showrunners nor the ABC TV executives have confirmed the development of ‘Fisk’ season 3. As compared to the inaugural iteration, the second season managed to bring in more numbers in terms of viewership and ratings. Thus, judging by the reception of season 2, the chances of the show getting renewed for season 3 seem pretty solid. What might fuel the hopes of the next round even more is the news of Netflix becoming a distributor, which could indicate some very good news for the show’s future as well as its fans.

During the red carpet of the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards, Yahoo Australia managed to get Julia Zemiro, who portrays Roz Gruber in ‘Fisk,’ to speak a few words on the possibility of the third season. She stated, “…I also feel like season two ended on this beautiful kind of finish. She became a partner, right? So– but look, as Kitty likes to say, we’re happily writing one. Who knows if it gets made? So I’m crossing all my fingers and all my toes.”

Despite there being a sense of closure in season 2, the showrunners always hold the power to pick up from where they left off and take the story forward. In the season finale, Helen has a meeting with a May/December couple — David and Jess Bunting. The former wishes to make some major changes in his will that would make Jess, his second wife, his sole beneficiary. Helen gives her two cents on the situation and asks something that puts the couple in a tough spot.

When Helen finds out that the couple has snitched on her and the firm, revealing embarrassing things on ‘The Informers’ program, she and Ray meet with the network that airs the show. They come out of the meeting getting what they wanted, that is, an on-air retraction and agreeing to Ray’s request to donate $20,000 to Acapella SOS. Toward the end, they celebrate the win, and Ray changes the name of the firm to Gruber & Fisk Solicitors, with Helen smiling tearfully because of it.

So, in the potential season 3, there might be some new clients with some new cases for Helen and the firm as things might finally start looking up for Gruber & Fisk Solicitors. If the show is renewed within the next few months, its production is likely to be impacted by the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes. Taking into consideration all the above-mentioned factors, we can assume that ‘Fisk’ season 3 will be released sometime in Q2 2025.

