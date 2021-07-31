‘Flatbush’ Misdemeanors’ is a comedy series created by Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso, who also play the lead characters struggling to adjust to their new lives in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Dan, a millennial, receives a package from his buddy Kevin at the school he works at. Kevin has newly turned into a food delivery guy until he sets his art career in motion, but the entire scene is misinterpreted by a security guard who thinks they are covering up a drug deal.

The misunderstanding marks the beginning of a neverending series of similar screw-ups and misadventures. Now that the first season has ended, fans must be expecting news regarding its return. In that case, here is all the information we have on ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ season 2!

Flatbush Misdemeanors Season 2 Release Date

‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ season 1 released on May 23, 2021, on Showtime and concluded on August 1, 2021. The first season has ten episodes running for around 30 minutes each. The show touches on heavy concepts like race, existentialism, and the modernization of New York in a way that strikes a chord among the viewers.

With respect to the second season, here’s everything we know. The network is yet to release an update about its renewal or cancellation. The creators Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso are also silent as far as the second season goes. However, it is known that the show is originally a zero-budget proof of concept that took shape as a casual idea and went on to gain a lot of traction. Their initial goal was to create three 15-minute shorts and try to use them as proof for a narrative half-hour series.

At that point, neither Dan nor Kevin had many fans or followers on the internet, so they posted it without considering what the future might bring. Surprisingly, the show began to be featured in film festivals, which shocked both Kevin and Dan. It first played at Slamdance and then won the Grand Jury Award at the Florida Film Festival. This was followed by another feature in HollyShorts and LA Film Festival.

Although the viewership for the first season is still low, the negligible budget with which it has been produced opens up the possibility for another season. Moreover, when the duo had started to pitch it to networks, they were fortunate enough to receive a few offers, but Showtime finally got through to them. Since then, the network has been extremely supportive of the show from a creative perspective. So it only makes sense for it to renew ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ for a second season.

In case it does get commissioned for another season, filming will take up considerable time. As stated by Dan, the unavailability of resources indefinitely caused them to shoot with gaps as long as three weeks between episodes. Although the gap between filming is unlikely to be that long in the follow-up installment, in all probability, we can expect ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Flatbush Misdemeanors Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of season 1 features Kevin Iso as Kevin and Dan Perlman as Dan, two friends who are trying to navigate their lives together in an everchanging landscape of New York. Kristin Dodson portrays Zayna, one of Dan’s bold and outspoken high school students. Zuri Reed plays Dami, another high school student who gets into a fight with Zayna.

Hassan Johnson appears as Drew, a local drug dealer who accidentally ropes the lead guys into their business. Other cast members include Sharlene Cruz as school-principal Jess, Kareem Green as Dan’s father-in-law Kareem and Kerry Coddett as Kevin’s activist girlfriend Jasmine. The above-mentioned cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season as their characters are integral to the plot.

Flatbush Misdemeanors Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season, we mostly see Dan and Kevin struggling to create a functional life in the heart of New York. Kevin shifts from New Orleans to Brooklyn to stay with his friend and also reflect upon his life, but over time, he proves to be a bad influence on Dan. The final episode showcases Dan overdosing on Xanax and Kevin getting roped into a matter involving an ACS agent who gets shot in the hands of Drew.

Seconds after Kevin heads out of the apartment, a police officer knocks at their door. The second season is expected to kick off right where season one ended with Dan being cajoled by the police into answering questions about Kevin. He is out on the street, having no idea that the cops are now after him. There is no way he can start fresh, considering the situation he has gotten himself into.

