Floor is Lava Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal, ‘Floor is Lava‘ is a game show with a unique twist. If the name of the series reminds you of your beloved childhood game of the same name, then you are in for a treat. The showrunners have taken the make-believe children’s game to the next level by creating an obstacle course in a room that has been filled with thousands of gallons of bright red goop. Players have to complete the obstacle course without falling down, or they will find themselves neck-deep in the lava.

Winners get $10,000 and a lava lamp trophy as their prize. Since the show first aired on June 19, 2020, it has become a huge sensation. Apart from the nostalgia factor, the show is full of entertaining games and participants. The second season of the series landed recently, and fans are already eager to know if the show will continue for another season. If you are in the same boat, we have your back.

Floor is Lava Season 3 Release Date

‘Floor is Lava’ season 2 premiered on June 3, 2022, on Netflix. The second iteration of the game show has 5 episodes. Each episode of the season has a runtime of 31-35 minutes.

As for season 3 of the show, here’s what we know. The game show has not been renewed for another season as of writing. However, do not let the lack of news disappoint you. The show for renewed for a second season on April 21, 2021. The announcement came almost a year after the first season, though the Covid-19 pandemic likely contributed to the delay of the second season. The streaming giant is known to keep news regarding continuations under wraps until the details are finalized.

Given the nature of the show and Netflix’s track record, we strongly believe that the streaming giant will renew the show. Shows that the whole family can enjoy and are cheap to produce always have better chances of coming back. Though, if the viewership tanks for some reason — which looks unlikely — there is a slight chance of cancellation.

Overall, the chances of renewal of the show are very bright. If all goes as planned, we expect ‘Floor is Lava’ season 3 to release sometime in June 2023.

