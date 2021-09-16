Floribama Shore Season 5 Episode 1: What to Expect?

MTV’s ‘Floribama Beach’ has done a fair job of keeping us viewers entertained with a succulent dose of drama revolving around eight young adults who live and party together under the Floridian sun. Over time, we have bonded and warmed up to its emotionally agile cast members, who are now returning for another season of unrestricted drama. If you’re curious about the season 5 premiere of ‘Floribama Shore,’ here’s everything we know about it!

Floribama Shore Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Floribama Shore’ season 5 episode 1 will release on September 16, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes are slated to air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Floribama Shore Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Floribama Shore’ season 5 episode 1 on MTV at the date and time mentioned above. You can even check out the new episode on MTV’s official website. If you’re surfing through options online, you can live stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Other options include watching up to season 4 of the show on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum on Demand. If you own a subscription to Paramount Plus, you can watch seasons 1 and 2 here.

Floribama Shore Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

In season 4 of ‘Floribama Shore,’ we saw a change in scenery as the cast went to Montana instead of relaxing on the calm and sunny beaches of Florida. So fans have also been expecting a different location to be featured this season. This time too, the crew will expand their existing history of aggressive outpours, drunken affairs, and other drama that inevitably defines the show. In the season 5 premiere, the gang will reassemble in Georgia, and Candace Rice will be seen rebranding the show as “Georgibama Shore.”

In addition, Aimee Hall will show her middle finger to someone she might pick up a fight with, and others will have altercations involving violent item-throwing. Nilsa’s pregnancy would have reached its end stages, so it might be difficult for her to party like she used to. However, the show would retain its element and pave the way for exciting parties to come. The group will also make furry friends, including puppies and pigs. Moreover, we could see fresh faces tweaking up the usual vibe of the show, and towards the middle or later part of the season, we can expect to see the cast pack their bags and move to Athens.

Ever since we witnessed Gus take the toxic route and destroy his reputation in the process, we have been hoping for him to get better. So the new season might feature him in a different light, away from the toxicity of his past, and his new rumored girlfriend, Samantha Carucci, might additionally serve as a pillar of strength. There is also a chance he might fix his fractured dynamic with Jeremiah. Here’s a trailer you can watch!

