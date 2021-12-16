Foodtastic Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Directed by Rich Kim, ‘Foodtastic’ is a reality cooking competition series that makes art edible, thanks to excellent artists that grace the show. They create exquisite objects and bold sculptures out of food to complete their Disney-themed work of art. Ranging from vegetables to dairy to fruits, everything has utility. Every episode is dedicated to different characters or scenes from the universe of Disney that we’re deeply familiar with. If you’ve watched the first season and are looking for more updates about the show, we’d like to tell you everything we know about a possible season 2!

Foodtastic Season 2 Release Date

‘Foodtastic’ season 1 released in its entirety on December 15, 2021, on Disney+. The current season has 11 half-hour-long episodes in total.

If you want to know about the next season, we have you covered. Disney+ has not yet announced the arrival of another season. The motion picture brand has a few other reality cooking television series to its credit, including ‘Be Our Chef,’ ‘Disney’s Magic Bake-Off,’ and ‘First Class Chefs.’ The first one is exclusively available on Disney+, while the others aired on Disney Channel. It is to be noted that all of them lasted for one season each.

In addition, we can talk about its contemporary ‘Be Our Chef,’ which puts five families against each other to create the best Disney-inspired dishes. The show premiered on the streaming platform on March 27, 2020, and since then, we haven’t heard of any updates or news about its renewal. Hence, ‘Foodtastic’ might also go through the same.

However, viewers have also been appreciative of the fact that the creators of ‘Foodtastic’ have tried to reach out to people in dire need using their art as a medium. The unused food in the competition is ultimately donated to food banks, which at the end of the day serves a great cause. So we do want this show to thrive longer than a single season.

All in all, we are keeping our hopes up to get more episodes of this exciting reality series that is sure to inspire and touch Disney fans all over the world. If the show gets renewed for another season, the first few months thereafter will be dedicated to filming and production. Once it reaches its post-production stages, a premiere date might soon be announced. Hence, we expect ‘Foodtastic’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2022 or 2023.

Foodtastic Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of season 1 includes Emmy Award winner Keke Palmer as the charismatic host. You must have also seen him in Disney+’s ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.’ FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem is the creative food art expert, and New York City-based City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera serves as the technical food art expert.

Lastly, Anthony Mendez essays the role of the narrator. Mendez has won two Emmys for his role on ‘Jane the Virgin’ and is also known for his impeccable voiceover work in HBO’s ‘Sports Minute’ and Disney’s ‘Elena of Avalor.’If a second season is in the works, we can expect all of them to make a comeback.

Read More: Best TV Shows on Disney+