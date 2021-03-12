Episode 4 of the second season of ‘For All Mankind’ tells us about the dangers of space flight and its effects on the astronauts. Essentially, this episode takes us into the lives of the characters who try to settle with their newfound roles. Danielle, Ed, Gordo, Ellen, and Molly find themselves in different situations that are somehow linked to their past. Be it space flight or administrative functioning, the socio-political developments in the ongoing Cold War don’t make things easy. Following this excursion, the upcoming episode might delve deeper into the developments involving the Jamestown base. If you are curious about the next episode, we have got the necessary information for you!

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘For All Mankind’ season 2 episode 5 is slated to release on March 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. New episodes are scheduled to release every Friday.

Where to Watch For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘For All Mankind’ season 2 episode 5 by tuning into the Apple TV+ website or the app. The subscription costs $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Unfortunately, the episode will not be available on any other streaming platform for now.

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

At the end of the fourth episode, Ed has to eject from his aircraft mid-flight. The situation is a reminder of the dangers that stand to affect him and his family. Given that Karen has somehow forced herself to accept Ed’s desires, the accident might impact her. Ed will perhaps try to assuage his family’s fears in the next episode, titled ‘The Weight.’

Tracy has arrived at the Jamestown base, and it remains to be seen how she copes up with the developments. Perhaps her fame might catch up to her as there is a distinct difference between her life on Earth and the moon. Will she be able to keep her composure in the face of the Soviet encroachment? Also, there is a high possibility of arming the base as the Soviet threat lurks over them.

Molly takes up the Chief of Astronauts’ position, but her health condition seems to deteriorate with time. With high profile stakes, Molly has to work her way through NASA in the face of her worsening condition. How long will she be able to hide her infirmities? Maybe, the next episode will give us a glimpse into this aspect.

It also remains to be seen how Gordo prepares himself for the space mission that is an opportunity to prove himself. Ellen might have to tread cautiously with the top brass, given that her sexuality is still taboo. We stand to have an exhilarating narrative as the new episode comes out.

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Karen understands Ed’s desire to go to space and tells him to command the Pathfinder mission. Gordo has a panic attack while trying out the spacesuit, which leaves him in a flustered state. Danielle, Ed, and Gordo meet at the Outpost Tavern, where they share details about the developments in their lives. Danielle later finds out that her husband, Clayton, had to face racial discrimination in the Army, forcing her to question her decisions. Meanwhile, Ed asks Molly to become the Chief of Astronauts now that Ed will be commanding the Pathfinder mission. He selects the candidates to join him for the maiden voyage of the nuclear-powered spacecraft.

Ellen and Thomas Paine have a conversation wherein he discloses his love for outer space. He shares nuggets of wisdom about conducting oneself in administrative posts with political responsibilities. Ellen later reads through her mail and finds Pamela’s book in one of them. Danielle reaches out to Ed regarding her desire to command a mission. She believes that it is high time that she is recognized for her achievements.

Ed, General Bradford, and Margo agree that Danielle should helm the joint mission between the Soviet Union and the USA. The NASA top brass decides to send in the old Apollo spacecraft to prevent the Soviets from gaining knowledge of their current technical abilities. In the end, Gordo has a nervous moment when he sees red ants on his soda can. Ed and Gordo start their flight training but an accidental fire forces Ed to eject from his aircraft.

