Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 6: New Faces To Expect?

The recently released fifth season of Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ has easily captivated viewers thanks to its unique insight into the world of Formula One(F1) racing. From team principals to iconic drivers, the documentary series people intimately involved in thrilling automobile races as they try their best to emerge victorious and avoid any tragedies. Given just how exciting season 5 of the show is, it is no wonder that fans across the world are eager to know what they can expect from the sixth installment of the series. Will there be any new faces to welcome, and just who has departed from the franchise? Well, we are here to explore the same!

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ will indeed have a sixth season. The confirmation regarding the show’s fifth and sixth installments came on May 5, 2022. For the sixth iteration of the series, the viewers will get an insight into the happenings within the world of F1 in 2023. Given the pattern of release of the first five seasons, we believe that ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 6 will be released sometime in February or March 2024.

Each season of the Netflix series is released just before the start of the year’s Formula One World Championship. So, it is not a stretch to believe that the sixth installment of the show will be available to the public just before the 2024 Formula One World Championship, which will start with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The first racing event of 2023, which will be covered in season 6 of the documentary show, will be the Bahrain Grand Prix. Scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023, the race will kick off the 2023 Formula One World Championship, which will be held over the course of the year until the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26, 2023.

Compared to season 5 of the show, season 6 will see a lot of changes when it comes to team principals and drivers. Firstly, we have Haas F1 Team, which has since changed its name to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and will be using the latter for the 2023 events. Haas has replaced Mick Schumacher with Nico Hülkenberg as one of its drivers though they retain Kevin Magnussen. It is possible that we may still see Mick in the show, given his role as the reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and McLaren F1 Team in 2023.

Even though Scuderia Ferrari will be using the same two drivers from 2022 to 2023, the sixth season of the show will welcome their new team principal Fred Vasseur, who is replacing Mattia Binotto. Fans of the show will already be aware of Pierre Gasly’s departure from Scuderia AlphaTauri to join BWT Alpine F1 Team. In turn, Nyck de Vries will be Yuki Tsunoda‘s new AlphaTauri teammate. Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team will comprise Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

McLaren F1 Team has not only replaced Daniel Ricciardo with Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season but also has Andrea Stella as its new team principal. Even though Daniel Ricciardo is not part of the main roster, he still holds the position of a third driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2023. Alexander Albon will once again be a part of Williams Racing through his new partner for the season will be Logan Sargeant. The only teams with no major personnel changes are Oracle Red Bull Racing, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Although, the latter has changed its partnership from Orlen to an affiliation with Stake.

Almost every new face that will be a part of the sixth season Netflix show seems eager about the opportunity. While some of the faces might be new, their talent will surely prove their worth to the public. Given just how unpredictable F1 can be, it is hard to guess who will emerge as a champion at the end of the season. Nevertheless, we are sure that the viewers will be just as entertained by the sixth installment of the show as they have been by the past five iterations.

Read More: 8 Shows Like Formula 1 Drive to Survive