Foundation Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Foundation’ episode 3 gives us some much-needed history and background of the formation of the clone dynasty that currently rules the Galactic Empire from Trantor and also takes us to Terminus, where Hari Seldon’s followers have begun to put his plan in motion. The sci-fi series, based on novels by Isaac Asimov, continues to paint a vast and intricate picture that spans many worlds and centuries. So what can we expect from the upcoming ‘Foundation’ episode 4? Let’s find out.

Foundation Episode 4 Release Date

‘Foundation’ episode 4 is set to premiere on October 8, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on September 24, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the sci-fi saga release every Friday.

Where To Stream Foundation Episode 4 Online?

‘Foundation’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, episode 4 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Foundation Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is titled ‘Barbarians at the Gate,’ which almost certainly refers to the Anacreon spaceships approaching Terminus. Having identified them as gunships and with their communication channel to the Empire cut off, the largely unarmed colony of scientists is beginning to panic. The upcoming episode will likely see a faceoff between the recently captured Warden of Terminus and the mysterious woman (likely from Anacreon) who has captured her. A large-scale conflict between the Anacreon populace and the people of Terminus might ensue.

Over on Trantor, we will see how the new clone king, Brother Day, will handle the increasing instability on his planet and the outer fringes of the galaxy. He might just decide to send some forces to the edge of the galaxy to check on Terminus, which could help Hari Seldon’s followers from fending off attacks from Anacreon. Most notably, the upcoming episode 4 might reveal some details about the origin of the Vault and whether it is somehow connected to the arrival of warships from Anacreon.

Foundation Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3, titled ‘The Mathematician’s Ghost,’ opens 400 years ago, in the closing days of the rule of Cleon the 1st. Back in the present, it is then revealed by the seemingly immortal advisor Demerzel that it was the first Cleon who began cloning himself so that he may continue ruling the Galactic Empire. The dying ceremony of the current eldest Galactic Emperor, Brother Dusk, then takes place, and he is replaced by the newborn clone Brother Dawn.

Meanwhile, the scientists on Terminus panic when gunships from Anacreon are seen approaching the planet. While the leaders prefer to send a message to Trantor and await backup, the Warden of the colony, Salvor, is skeptical of receiving any outside help. She begins to take stock of all the weaponry they have and fortifies the defenses of the scientific outpost. However, while chasing a child whom she spots running in the dead of night, Salvor is captured by a mysterious woman who seems to be from another planet.

Read More: Where is Foundation Filmed?