Foundation Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

The first signs of instability in the galaxy appear as the Anacreons attack Terminus, and a major religion threatens to break away from the Galactic Empire in episode 4 of ‘Foundation.’ The emperor accordingly makes plans to set off on an interplanetary trip to ensure peace.

Hari Seldon’s predictions continue to echo ominously across the galaxy, and the episode closes on a pivotal note that introduces a character long considered dead. The story seems to be on the brink of some major events, and if you can’t wait to see what happens next in the epic sci-fi saga, we’ve got a treat for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘Foundation’ episode 5.

Foundation Episode 5 Release Date

‘Foundation’ episode 5 is set to premiere on October 15, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on September 24, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the sci-fi series release every Friday.

Where To Stream Foundation Episode 5 Online?

‘Foundation’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, episode 5 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Foundation Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 is titled ‘Upon Awakening’ and could refer to Gaal, who will reawaken after being in hibernation for over 30 years. Much needed details about Hari Seldon’s shocking murder and its motives will likely come to light as Gaal attempts to figure out what happened. Her as-yet-unknown destination will also almost certainly be revealed.

Brother Day’s mission to restore peace on the planet threatening religious upheaval is an interesting plot point to look forward to. This is the first time a Primary Cleon (as the middle clone, Brother Day, is referred to) has left Trantor, which makes this an especially crucial undertaking. Lastly, we can expect to learn more about the Anacreons’ plan, which seems to be forging ahead. A faceoff between them and Brother Dusk’s forces could also take place in the upcoming episode 5.

Foundation Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4, titled ‘Barbarians at the Gate,’ opens with the death of a religious leader of a distant planet, resulting in mass upheaval. Brother Dusk prepares to leave for the planet to restore peace even as Hari Seldon’s ominous prophecy about the fall of civilization echoes through the minds of him and his clones. Brother Day remains concerned about Brother Dusk’s short-sighted handling of Hari Seldon’s predictions many years ago and eventually decides to go to the far-off planet himself.

Meanwhile, the Anacreons make mysterious preparations on Terminus. Though Salvor manages to capture their leader, Phara, the rest of her army continues to install heavy artillery around the Foundation settlement. When it is revealed that Phara is actually the all-important Grand Huntress of Anacreon, Salvor begins to worry that the invaders are planning some form of a large-scale attack.

Though their intentions remain opaque, it is mentioned that the Anacreons are looking for revenge for the attack on their planet that Brother Dusk carried out in response to the Skybridge bombings on Trantor. Episode 4 finally closes with a brief glimpse of Gaal in a glass casket floating in space towards a mysterious ship.

