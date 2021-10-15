Foundation Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Foundation’ episode 5 brings us up to speed with Gaal, who has been floating through space in hibernation for many decades. The story is swiftly building towards pivotal moments as the Anacreons launch an audacious attack against the Galactic Empire, and in another part of the galaxy, a version of Hari Seldon appears. The upcoming episode 6 promises to take us down an exciting path as we explore the epic space saga. If you can’t wait for what’s in store, we’ve got your back! Here’s everything we know about ‘Foundation’ episode 6.

Foundation Episode 6 Release Date

‘Foundation’ episode 6 is set to premiere on October 22, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on September 24, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the sci-fi series release every Friday.

Where To Stream Foundation Episode 6 Online?

‘Foundation’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, episode 6 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Foundation Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 is titled ‘Death and the Maiden’ and will most likely take us back to the heart of the Galactic Empire on Trantor. With all the developments taking place around the galaxy, a response from the clone-king dynasty is imminent. We could also see the beginnings of a new conflict if the Galactic Emperor decides to retaliate against the Anacreons for attacking his ship.

Most significantly, the upcoming episode will almost certainly feature Hari Seldon, though in a holographic form. We could get some much-needed answers from the mathematician’s digital persona and also possibly learn more about his mysterious death. Gaal could also get some clarity on what she is expected to do next, now that she is so far away from the Foundation settlement on Terminus.

Foundation Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘Upon Awakening,’ opens with Gaal when she first got introduced to mathematics on her watery home planet Synnax. The story then arrives in the present, where she finds herself aboard a mysterious ship that refuses to disclose its destination. To her horror, Gaal realizes she’s been in hibernation for over thirty-four years and that she and Raych are considered to be responsible for Hari’s death.

Through multiple calculations, she is then able to decipher that the mysterious ship is taking her to Hari’s home planet. This seems suicidal, considering Gaal is thought to have killed the mathematician, and she desperately tries to order the ship to change course. A body then appears on the floor nearby and appears to belong to Hari Seldon. The last we see of Gaal, she is staring at the body as it begins to move.

Meanwhile, the Anachreons build fortifications around the Foundation settlement and set up a long-range gun. When Brother Dusk’s unsuspecting Galactic Empire ship arrives on Terminus, the Anacreons fire on it and successfully bring it down. Near the end of the episode, it is revealed that Phara and her men hold Hari Seldon and the Foundation responsible for the widespread destruction of their planet. According to the Anacreon leader, Hari’s predictions of doom many years ago made the emperor panic and attack their home planet, wiping out over ninety percent of their population. Hence, the Anacreons feel justified in seeking revenge from Terminus.

