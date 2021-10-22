Foundation Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 6 makes some big moves and takes the story of ‘Foundation’ in a new direction. The Galactic Empire seems to be facing impending danger and chaos from multiple angles, and the Emperor might soon have to take some drastic action. The Anacreon plan is also picking up steam, and a mysterious artifact called “Invictus” might be their next target. There is a lot that the upcoming chapter holds in store, so here is everything we know about ‘Foundation’ episode 7.

Foundation Episode 7 Release Date

‘Foundation’ episode 7 is set to premiere on October 29, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on September 24, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the sci-fi series release every Friday.

Where To Stream Foundation Episode 7 Online?

‘Foundation’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, episode 7 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Foundation Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 is titled ‘Mysteries and Martyrs’ and promises to take us deeper into the Anacreon plan as they take their prisoners from the Foundation to the as yet unknown entity called “Invictus.” Since Salvor and Hugo are still together, we can expect them to possibly plan another attack on their captors so that they can escape. However, the hostages on Terminus that have been left at the mercy of the Anacreon army will continue to be a point of concern for them.

There is also a lot brewing around the Galactic Emperor Brother Day, who seems to be getting increasingly aware of his dynasty’s lack of popularity across the galaxy. After seeing his own trusty advisor, Demerzel, bow to the words of an anti-Empire religious leader, the Emperor will likely take some drastic actions. Whereas his older clone, Brother Dusk, would have taken harsh and violent steps, Brother Day is more cautious in his approach and will likely come up with a different plan in the upcoming episode.

Lastly, we can expect to get an update on Gaal, who is still en route to Hari’s home planet on an abandoned ship. When last seen, she seems to be in the presence of a hologram that looks like the late mathematician. The story could pick up from there, and we could finally see Gaal and Hari talk again after thirty years. We can also expect some clarity on why Gaal is being taken to Hari’s homeworld in the first place.

Foundation Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled ‘Death and the Maiden,’ opens with Brother Day arriving on a planet that is threatening religious upheaval against the Galactic Empire. The Emperor is greeted by the opposition movement leader and is surprised to see just how widespread the anti-Empire sentiment is. The gravity of the situation becomes even clearer when the ruler’s trusted advisor Demerzel bows down to the religious leader’s words.

Meanwhile, the Anacreons continue to pillage Terminus and take a few of the Foundation engineers into custody. Salvor and Hugo counter-attack and are able to take down all the Anacreon’s ships that have landed on the planet. However, the Warden’s father is killed in the process, and she is eventually captured. The Anacreon leaders then load their captives onto Hugo’s ship and force Salvor to fly them off Terminus, leaving the rest of the Foundation team stranded on the planet at the mercy of the Anacreon army.

