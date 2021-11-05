Foundation Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Foundation‘ episode 8 is an explosive mix of game-changing plot points and raises the pace of the epic sci-fi narrative. Each of the central characters goes through life-changing situations even as the galaxy falls deeper into chaos. The ghost warship known as the Invictus also disappears, but with captives on board who might be able to control its awesome powers eventually. There is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episode, so here’s everything we know about ‘Foundation’ episode 9.

Foundation Episode 9 Release Date

‘Foundation’ episode 9 is set to premiere on November 12, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on September 24, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the sci-fi series release every Friday.

Where To Stream Foundation Episode 9 Online?

‘Foundation’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, episode 9 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Foundation Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9 is titled ‘The First Crisis’ and promises to be a tumultuous chapter if the name is anything to go by. “The First Crisis” is a term often heard on the show and refers to the first large-scale calamity predicted by Hari Seldon that the Foundation will face. Though he originally predicts that his team will overcome it, circumstances have changed since then, and the upcoming episode will likely see the Foundation struggling to survive. If Salvor can bring the Invictus under her control, we might just see her go through with her plan and bring the legendary ship to the Foundation’s rescue.

The upcoming episode is also going to see Brother Day reunited with his genetic clones Brother Dawn and Brother Dusk on Trantor. Considering Brother Day has just undergone an arduous religious ritual that none of the previous emperors have even considered embarking on, we can expect to see an interesting shift in dynamic in the galactic capital. Since Brother Dawn and Brother Dusk seem to be at odds, the return of the middle sibling (Brother Day) could stabilize the situation or, more likely, make things more chaotic.

Foundation Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8, titled ‘The Missing Piece,’ opens with Salvor and Phara on the Invictus. The former is able to barricade herself on the ship’s bridge and eventually figure out why it has been jumping to random locations in space for hundreds of years. However, Phara subsequently breaks into the bridge and attacks Salvor, and the ship jumps to an unknown destination in space with the two still on board.

Meanwhile, Hari refuses to tell Gaal the details of the second Foundation, which is supposed to be set up on his home planet, Helicon. Frustrated, she finally threatens to kill herself, and the late scientist’s hologram allows her to leave the ship. Gaal subsequently gets into the space pod and sets a course for her home planet, Synnax. Just before she is put into an induced sleep, the pod’s onboard computer informs her that her journey to Synnax will take a hundred and thirty eight years. The episode then finishes with the revelation that Brother Day lied about his vision during the religious ritual. In fact, as we see in the closing scene, he sees no vision at all.

