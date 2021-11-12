Foundation Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The season finale is getting close, and we have just crossed ‘The First Crisis.’ However, bigger things are afoot as serious cracks seem to be developing within the ruling dynasty of the Galactic Empire. The legendary warship Invictus also jumps with Salvor inside and arrives at an unexpected location. The multiple storylines are all lined up for an explosive season finale, so let’s take a look at what we know about the upcoming ‘Foundation’ episode 10.

Foundation Episode 10 Release Date

‘Foundation’ episode 10, the season finale, is set to premiere on November 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the sci-fi series premiered simultaneously on September 24, 2021, on the streaming platform.

Where To Stream Foundation Episode 10 Online?

‘Foundation’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, episode 10 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. All previously released episodes are available on the streaming service, and Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Foundation Episode 10 Spoilers

The season finale, episode 10, is titled ‘The Leap’ and could depict one of many scenarios, depending on how some key characters react. The life of Brother Dawn, the youngest clone king, hangs by a thread, and the upcoming episode will likely show us whether his older sibling, Brother Day, chooses to let him live or not. The fact that Brother Day has recently had a transformative experience will also add an interesting angle to his decision.

The tremulous cease-fire on Terminus, achieved by the sudden appearance of Hari Seldon, will also be resolved in the upcoming episode. Considering it’s all part of Seldon’s plan, we might just see an unexpected joining of forces between the Anacreons, Thespians, and members of the Foundation. With the legendary warship, Invictus under their command and Salvor at their helm, the group on the outer rim is fast becoming a formidable force to be reckoned with and one that the Galactic Emperor will likely face soon enough.

Finally, the season finale will delve into Gaal’s epic century-long journey to her home planet of Synnax. It remains to be seen whether she will reach or be interrupted. The upcoming episode might even have Gaal’s catastrophic premonition coming true, and we might see Synnax undergoing a massive natural disaster. All said and done, there are some big reveals and intriguing conclusions to look forward to in the upcoming ‘Foundation’ season finale.

Foundation Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9, titled ‘The First Crisis,’ opens with Salvor aboard the Invictus, which has just jumped back to Terminus. However, all attempts to contact the planet’s surface fail and Salvor finally lands to see the entire population unconscious. Upon picking up Hari’s psychohistory module, the Warden has visions of herself as Gaal and learns how to unlock the module, thus opening the Vault.

Meanwhile, Brother Dawn attempts to escape from the palace but finds that he has been betrayed by his supposed lover, Azura. She captures him, revealing that she is part of a decades-long conspiracy to replace one of the genetic rulers with a rebel sympathizer. However, the palace guards save Brother Dawn from being killed by the rebels but then have him locked up to await the verdict of his older sibling, Brother Day.

The episode finally closes with an epic standoff on Terminus between the Thespians and the Anacreons. Salvor offers that they band together and share the powers of the Invictus, which the rest of the groups agree to, with the exception of Phara. However, the vengeful Anacreon leader is shot soon after by Salvor, and episode 9 ends with Hari Seldon walking out of the Vault, congratulating the group for sticking to his plan.

Read More: Shows Like Foundation