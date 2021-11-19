Foundation Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Foundation’ on Apple TV+ follows the epic saga of Hari Seldon, who develops a theory that allows him to predict large-scale events using mathematics. The sci-fi series follows an astounding storyline that spans hundreds of years and is based on the series of novels of the same name by legendary sci-fi author Isaac Asimov.

Season 1 is a tumultuous affair that introduces us to a galactic empire slowly but surely slipping into chaos. The epic scale and complex plot that the show (and its sourcebooks) are widely lauded for means that events in the plot have widespread repercussions that continue to be felt far into the future. Though a few burning questions are answered, it seems like the epic saga is just beginning, and loyal fans are already looking forward to another season. If you can’t wait to see more of the epic sci-fi series, we’ve got news for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘Foundation’ season 2.

Foundation Season 2 Release Date

‘Foundation’ season 1 premiered on September 24, 2021, on Apple TV+. The first two episodes released simultaneously, and subsequent episodes were released weekly, with the season finale landing on November 19, 2021. In total, season 1 has 10 episodes with a run-time of approximately 1 hour each.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans will be elated to know that a sophomore season of the sci-fi epic was greenlit in October 2021 by Apple shortly before season 1 episode 4 aired. Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said about the renewal — “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series, and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling, and stunning world-building in season two.”

In fact, showrunner David S. Goyer revealed that he had informed Apple that he was plotting a story arc that ran for 8 seasons and even spent about two hours going over all 8 seasons with Apple representatives. Hence, if all goes well, we can expect to see a lot more of ‘Foundation’ in the coming years. Reports of season 2 already filming in Ireland remain unconfirmed, and, considering season 1 has just wrapped up, the follow-up season could just as well be in pre-production. Filming the big-budget sci-fi epic is also a complicated affair, and if principal photography starts soon, we can expect to see ‘Foundation’ season 2 in late 2022.

Foundation Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Foundation’ is led by Jared Harris (Hari Seldon), Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornick), Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin), and Lee Pace (Brother Day). They are joined by Laura Birn (Demerzel), Terrence Mann (Brother Dusk), Elliot Cowan (Lewis Pirenne), Sasha Behar (Mari), Daniel MacPherson (Hugo), Pravessh Rana (Rowan), Kubbra Sait (Phara), Nikhil Parmar (Freestone), Cassian Bilton (Brother Dawn), Alfred Enoch (Raych Foss), and Amy Tyger (Azura) amongst others.

Season 2 will likely see all the lead actors and most of the supporting crew reprise their roles with the possible exception of Cowan and Sait, whose characters are killed in season 1. There will also be many additions to the show’s roster since a host of new characters are expected to be introduced in season 2.

Foundation Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In an official press release, Goyer revealed that season 2 will introduce more of Asimov’s complex worlds and characters, including Hober Mallow (one of the books’ protagonists), General Bel Riose (a fearsome warmonger), and all the Outer Suns. Hence, we can expect the already expansive universe of ‘Foundation’ to spread even wider and likely become even more complicated.

The themes of galactic chaos, and the theory of psychohistory, which allows one to forecast large-scale events, will likely continue to play a central role in the upcoming season 2 plot. Though it is unclear just how long into the future the follow-up season will be set, we can expect to see Hari Seldon still pulling the strings, considering he is a central part of Asimov’s ‘Foundation’ books. We will also almost certainly get to see more of Gaal and Salvor’s time together since they are united in the closing moments of season 1.

