Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘Incastrati,’ Netflix’s Italian series ‘Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery’ centers around Salvo and Valentino, two TV technicians who get entwined in the chaos and consequences of the murder of Alberto Gambino by chance. Set in Sicily, Italy, the comedy series progresses through the predicaments Salvo and Valentino confront when they try their best to disassociate themselves from the murder.

Directed by Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone, the show was highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, receiving praises for its engaging narrative and performances while recording impressive viewership on the streaming platform. The first season of the show ends with numerous unresolved questions and on a cliffhanger, making the admirers wonder about the prospects of the second season. On that note, let us share everything you need to know about the show’s season 2!

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Release Date

‘Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on January 27, 2022, on Netflix. Prior to its global release, season 1 released in its entirety online in Italy on January 1, 2022. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes each.

As far as the second round is concerned, Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery’ for season 2. However, there’s a possibility that the streaming giant will renew the show sooner than later considering the way the first season ends ambiguously and abruptly. Since the inaugural installment does not conclude its narrative and ends with numerous questions unanswered, we can deduce that the show is conceived as a multi-season project.

When asked about the prospects of the second season by the press, directors and lead performers Ficarra and Picone did not reveal any discussions happening with Netflix concerning the sophomore season. Still, the noteworthy viewership recorded by the show on Netflix Italy may influence the platform to greenlight the second installment. If the show gets renewed soon, we can expect ‘Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery’ to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect the inevitable return of Salvatore Ficarra as Salvo and Valentino Picone as Valentino. Anna Favella (Ester), Tony Sperandeo (Tonino), Marianna Di Martino (Agata), Sergio Friscia (Sergione), Filippo Luna (Lo Russo), Mary Cipolla (Mamma Antonietta), and Alessandro Agnello (the Holy Father) may join the two lead performers. Sasà Salvaggio (Alberto Gambino) may return in flashback scenes upon his character’s death in season 1.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with Salvo and Valentino’s undercover operation for the police to arrest the Holy Father. With the assistance of the brothers-in-law, Agata and Lo Russo lead the operation to capture the mafia leader. However, the Holy Father tricks the police officials by deviating them from his hideout using Tonino. The Holy Father reveals his alternative identity of Mr. Martorana, the doorman of Gambino’s apartment building, to Salvo and Valentino. Agata manages to follow Tonino to the hideout of the Holy Father, but he escapes with Tonino. The sixth and final episode of the season ends with Tonino confronting Salvo and Valentino with a gun pointed at them. Meanwhile, Gambino’s murder remains unsolved.

If renewed, the second season of the show may begin with Tonino deciding whether to kill Salvo and Valentino. Upon the fall of the Holy Father’s empire, Tonino may fulfill his ambition to become the mafia leader. If they manage to escape from Tonino’s gunpoint, Salvo and Valentino may go through a new set of misadventures. We may see Valentino’s love for Agata blooming after her reciprocal gesture. Salvo and Ester’s relationship may enter into a new direction as the former still carries feelings for his wife. More than everything, the killer of Gambino may get revealed in the potential season 2.

