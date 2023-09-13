Freestyle 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Directed by Maciej Bochniak, Netflix’s crime film ‘Freestyle’ revolves around Diego and Flour, two rappers who set out to make an album to launch themselves into the Polish hip-hop scene. Due to the lack of money to produce the same, they sign up for a drug deal, which goes heavily wrong. Diego and Flour’s lives hang by a thread when key players of the drug scene of their city Kraków turn against them.

The Polish film received favorable reception from critics and audiences alike while especially garnering praises for its engrossing narrative, music, and Maciej Musialowski’s performance as Diego. Since the film ends with a cliffhanger, the viewers must be wondering whether a sequel to the crime drama will materialize. Well, let us share our take on the same!

Will There be Freestyle 2?

‘Freestyle’ premiered on September 13, 2023, on Netflix. As far as the prospects of the sequel are concerned, here’s what we can share.

As of now, neither Netflix nor the producers of the film released a statement concerning the sequel to ‘Freestyle.’ However, the chances of a sequel materializing are incredibly high, especially since the first film ends with a cliffhanger. Narrative-wise, a second film that serves as a direct sequel, which begins from the events of the first film’s climax, to the crime drama is indeed possible.

The movie ends with Diego seeking his father’s help to deal with the predicament with the “Brothers,” who lead a local drug gang. Diego’s father then turns against Jacek and Józek by burning down their car dealership. While Diego tries to find Flour and money to pay back the Brothers, Jacek gets killed. In the closing scenes, Józek calls Diego to threaten him by revealing that he is alive. A sequel to the film can begin with Józek’s efforts to hunt down Diego, who has a choice to make. He may need to decide whether to hide behind his father’s potency or deal with Józek’s threat on his own.

The potential sequel can also dive deep into Diego and Flour’s efforts to produce their dream record. Now that they have managed to garner a good amount of money, thanks to Flour’s gambling addiction, they may want to complete the record and launch themselves as professional rappers. Diego may even get forced to take part in his father’s “dirty business” to fund his dream and eliminate the threat of Józek. Considering the ample scope a sequel to the crime drama has, Netflix may greenlight the same. If that’s the case, we can expect the ‘Freestyle’ sequel to release sometime in Q3 2025 or later.

Netflix has always been committed to expanding its European portfolio by greenlighting sequels. Previously, the streaming giant developed its 2020 Polish film ‘365 Days’ into a franchise by greenlighting ‘365 Days: This Day’ and ‘The Next 365 Days.’ Therefore, if the viewership of ‘Freestyle,’ among other factors, satisfies the expectations of Netflix, a sequel to the crime drama most likely will materialize.

