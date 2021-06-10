Netflix is globally known for housing an infinite spectrum of genres, including niche styles such as travel cooking shows, and ‘Fresh, Fried, Crispy’ is another addition to the list. Hosted by food critic Daym Drops, the show features America’s unseen fried food joints and corners as Drops chimes in as a critic, who sounds more like a friend giving us a tour. Drops pulled in a lot of followers after his fast-food reviews gained tremendous traction on YouTube.

So Netflix’s new release allows him the liberty of doing the same, but this time his travelogue includes different locations in the country such as Las Vegas, St. Louis, Savannah, Cleveland, San Diego, Denver, Baltimore, and Birmingham. After the first season ended, fans have immediately begun to fret over what lies ahead. So to know if ‘Fresh, Fried, and Crispy’ is delivering season 2, here’s everything you might want to check out.

Fresh, Fried, and Crispy Season 2 Release Date

‘Fresh, Fried, and Crispy’ season 1 released in its entirety on June 9, 2021, on Netflix. The show has eight episodes in total, and each one has a runtime of 60 minutes. The show highlights the best parts of Drops’ bubbly and agreeable personality that ultimately creates a pleasant experience for the viewers. He really knows how to work his way around wacky dishes presented to him in every episode.

As far as the next season is concerned, here’s what we know. Netflix has not released any official news about its renewal. Moreover, we are aware that the network always discloses the release date of a new season around a month before it drops. So there is nothing to worry about if you do not receive any updates for a long time. Moving on, Daym Drops has previously shared his love for the job that he does. Although it is challenging to sometimes try a dish that is not palatable, he wholeheartedly acknowledges this aspect of being a food critic. And he is absolutely grateful to Netflix for having globalized his hobby into an interesting series.

So there is a high chance he might sign up for another season in case the show gets renewed. When it comes to the audience, we all know how America is crazy about fried foods. There are countless fried food corners and stalls waiting to be explored and discovered. Now that the network has popularized ‘Fresh, Fried, and Crispy,’ food joints from everywhere in the country will try to get featured in the show, as stated by Drops.

With regards to a potential second season, Drops disclosed that he has a few spots in mind waiting to be thrown on the table. He further said that his experience in the show has taught him where to go and what to seek. Considering this, if the show gets greenlit for another edition, it has to go through production first. The first season took two months to film, which means the next one might follow suit. So if it returns, we can expect ‘Fresh, Fried, and Crispy’ season 2 to release sometime in later 2021 or early 2022.

