Furies: Who is the Mole in the Police?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Furies‘ presents a new challenge for Selma and Lyna. In the previous season, they thwarted Driss’ plan to bring down the Olympians, only for Damocles to swoop in to do the job for him. Now, there is a new boss in town, and the Furies have to accept this new reality or die. Of course, at first, they decide to work with Damocles and their mysterious leader, Oz, but at the same time, they continue to plan their downfall. While Selma chooses the path that leads her further into the criminal underworld, Lyna tries to turn this into an opportunity to receive a clean slate and go back to her life without crime. What she doesn’t realise is that working with the cops won’t be so easy, as one of them is already working for Damocles. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Mole Turns Out to be a Crucial Member of Elie’s Team

The first thing that Damocles does after taking over Paris is to make sure that their reach is in every corner of the city, which includes the police department. While Elie works with Lyna to uncover the identity of Oz and help her and her team get a clean chit from the authorities, it soon becomes clear that someone is messing up with their investigation. This person seems to have the knowledge that only someone inside the police force can have. So, while Lyna continues her efforts to locate and capture Oz, Elie turns his attention towards the mole on his side. His first suspicion falls on Tossar, his new boss, who is deeply interested in finding out who Elie’s informant is.

The timing of Tossar’s arrival also sounds highly suspicious, because before this, they seemingly never had the problem of the bad guys finding out about their plans beforehand. To confirm his suspicions, he breaks into the boss’ office and finds a bug in his computer. Tossar reveals that their IT guy, Denon, had tinkered with the computer a few days ago to update the system. So, Elie confronts him, who has no idea what his colleague is talking about. When Denon is cornered by Elie, Tossar, and Iris, he tries to run away, so Tossar shoots at him. His shot is supposed to graze the guy, as he means to injure, not kill him. But when Iris checks on him, his pulse is gone.

Tosssar is shocked by this, claiming he genuinely did not intend to kill the guy. However, he doesn’t seem too broken up about it either. Seeing that Denon is now dead and cannot defend himself, Elie can’t help but wonder if Tossar killed him to save himself. Later, his suspicion is proven right. Denon was intentionally killed, but it wasn’t Tossar’s bullet that killed him. In the autopsy, a poison was found to be the reason for his death, which must have been administered to him after he was shot. Elie realises that Iris was the first person to reach Denon after Tossar shot him, and this is where all the pieces start to fit together, as he realises that Iris has been the mole all along.

Iris’ Connection to Oz Makes Her an Invaluable Asset

While Elie correctly deduces that Iris killed Denon and she is the mole, he cannot understand why she betrayed him and the team like this. The true extent of her connection to Damocles is revealed later, when she comes face-to-face with Oz. Years ago, when Oz laid a whole village to waste, he left one girl alive. He raised her, trained her to be one of the Damocles, but her purpose wasn’t to serve in the organisation. He set her on the path of becoming a police officer. With that, he would always have someone on the inside, and he wouldn’t have to worry about this person’s loyalty because they were not motivated by money or blackmail. Or at least, so Oz thought.

The only reason that Iris had been working for Oz is because she felt she had no freedom to choose otherwise. While there may not have been any blackmail or bribery involved, she knew that if she said no to Oz, she would die. So, despite not wanting to, especially after she falls for Elie, she does exactly what Oz and Damocles ask of her. This changes when Selma figures out her connection and offers her the freedom she craves in return for giving up Oz. When Selma kills the leader of Damocles, Iris is free to choose her own path, but by then, Elie has figured out her identity, which leads her to do something drastic. To save herself, she frames him as the mole.

This is what she had intended to do had she still been working for Oz and needed to maintain her cover. She had already made things look as if Elie was doing something suspicious, and all she needed was the push in the right direction to frame him. But then, Oz died, and her feelings for Elie made her change course. However, when Elie made it clear that he had no intention of letting her walk away, she refused to give up her hard-earned freedom so easily and framed him instead, sending him on the run and establishing herself as a trustworthy police officer.

Read More: Furies Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Saved Lyna?