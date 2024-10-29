G Factory Replica Breitling Chronomat B01 AB0110 Chrono Watch with Valjoux 7750 Movement

Breitling offers not only a range of diver’s watches but also a line of pilot watches. One popular pilot series from Breitling is the Chronomat B01, which has consistently been a sought-after model in the replica watch market. If you appreciate a textured watch made entirely of stainless steel, the Breitling Chronomat B01 would be an excellent choice. Today, I’d like to introduce you to the G factory, also known as GF, which has recently released a top-quality replica Breitling of the Chronomat B01 AB0110 watch.This replica has undergone significant improvements in every detail compared to previous editions produced by smaller factories. In fact, this replica is crafted with a genuine watch as a 1:1 replica watch, and many of its parts can even be exchanged with those of a genuine watch.

The diameter of the case measures a generous 45mm, which surpasses the size of most large watches in the current watch trend. It boasts a thickness of 16.5mm. The presence of a robust stainless steel case and bracelet creates a weighty sensation when wearing this replica watch london, a feeling that personally appeals to me. Are you in the market for a lightweight timepiece? Personally, I am not. The substantial texture of this watch instills a sense of confidence. The entire case is meticulously polished, while the uni-directional rotating bezel features studs. The engravings on the bezel are deeply and widely etched, with a matte finish. The lume pearl, positioned at 12 o’clock on the bezel, is perfectly rounded and exhibits the same luminescent color as the markers and hands on the dial.

The black dial appears slightly crowded, with luminous material coating applied to the hour markers and hands. As the Breitling Chronomat B01 AB0110 is a chronograph watch, it features three subdials. The subdial located at 9 o’clock displays small seconds, while the 30-minute chronograph counter is positioned at 3 o’clock, and the 12-hour chronograph counter can be found at 6 o’clock. In the center of the dial, there is a prominent square with distinct vertical patterns that personally, I find less appealing. A black date window is situated at 4:30 and showcases white font. Additionally, there is a sticker on the crystal that displays “GF” and “SAPPHIRE.” Similar to the genuine watch, the replica’s sapphire crystal also boasts an anti-reflective coating.