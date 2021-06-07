In the season two premiere of ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables,’ Dina runs into Principal Swift and Jeremy shapeshifting into aliens. The group get panicky and tie her up in the basement. But the feisty woman breaks free and is just about to drag Gabby along when Swift freezes her up. They plan to wipe off her memory as a result. To know what happens next, you can read the recap section enclosing the latest updates. Now, you can take a look at a quick preview for ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Season 2 Episode 2 right here!

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to land on June 11, 2021, at 8:48 pm ET on Disney Channel. The show is slated to drop new episodes every week, and each one will have a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Where to Watch Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the second episode of ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ season 2 on Disney at the timeslot mentioned above. If you skipped the television premiere, you could stream it on DisneyNOW or Disney+ (with a subscription). The show is also available for live-streaming on several platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Finally, those who fancy watching the show on VOD services can buy/rent the episodes through Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode, titled ‘Gabby’s Big Break,’ will focus on Gabby facing personal problems. As evident from the first episode, Gabby loves her job of babysitting and will not step away from it at any cost. At this point, she has fully accepted her life as a part of the alien clan. So when Swift makes her take a break from her job, she will struggle to bend her habits.

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere of ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Season 2 titled ‘Mom Wipe,’ there is utter chaos when Gabby and Olive’s mom spontaneously shows up in Principal Swift’s basement. Dina sees Principal Swift and Jeremy change into aliens, so they tie her up alone in the basement. Gabby discloses that she has always known about their true identities. Moreover, she is open to learning new cultures and technology, so she is in on the whole “alien” vibe.

However, Dina is still not convinced. She frees herself later and finds herself haggling with her daughter Gabby, who does not want to leave. Principal Swift quickly uses a remote device to freeze Dina in her place. They now have no option but to wipe off that particular memory. The principal takes a leave from school and assigns Jeremy to replace him for the day. But he instead wrecks the entire decorum of the place, pulling serious pranks everywhere. Meanwhile, Sky is asked to use her telepathic powers to erase the memory, so she retrieves her father’s “Psychrotonium,” using it to open up a portal into Dina’s mind.

Gabby enters it and sees an expansive stretch of the cosmos where countless memories are stored. She finally finds the one she needs in the form of an orb. Elsewhere, Jeremy (as Principal Swift) is confronted by the superintendent for his unacceptable behavior, which puts an end to his terrorizing mischief. In the end, Dina wakes up in a daze without any recollection of what happened after she started looking for Olive. The girls pamper their seemingly concussed mother by arranging dinner as Dina unknowingly begins to munch on flowers.

