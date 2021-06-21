In the third episode of ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ season 2, Gabby learns something about her friends that repels her to the core. She is scared that the dynamic of the group will consequently be affected. The friends in question are Sky and Wes, who begin to actively tap into their feelings for each other. To know what happens in the latest episode, you can check out the recap laid out at the bottom. Now, here’s a quick update on the upcoming ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Season 2 Episode 4!

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Season 2 Episode 4 will premiere on June 25, 2021, at 8:48 pm ET on Disney Channel. The show releases new episodes every week, and each one has a runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

Where to Watch Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

If you’re eager to watch the upcoming episode 4 of ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ season 2, tune in to Disney at the date and time mentioned above. If you skipped its TV premiere, you could stream it on DisneyNOW or Disney+ (with a subscription). Live-streaming options are also available on several platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode titled ‘Ratita and the Ultras,’ Gabby will be given a pair of cool shoes. However, without knowing the significance of this present, Gabby will sell it off before learning that it is a cherished family heirloom. She will then try to get it back, realizing that it is important for her to catch up on her family history.

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode of ‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Season 2, titled ‘The Vibe,’ Gabby is concerned about Wes and Sky’s growing affection for each other. She does not want them to act upon their feelings because of a preconceived idea that it will negatively affect the dynamic of the group. She is hence, unwilling to accept that they like each other. If you’re a fan who actively follows the show, you might remember Sky as one of the hidden aliens secretly living in Colorado. Although Gabby initially babysat her, they later chose to become friends. On the other hand, Wesley is Gabby’s best friend, who warmed up to her after their first club meeting.

Sky has been portrayed as an extremely reserved person because of her power of touch telepathy. She was always very curious about the psychology of human behavior, and after becoming Gabby’s friend, she has opened herself to new experiences. This includes acknowledging her feelings for Wes. Elsewhere, Dina has been behaving unusually, starting from the point she ate flowers. In the process of wiping out her memory, Gabby accidentally ruined parts of her brain. Her neural pathways consequently became corrupted, but then she recovers after a cupcake hits her head.

