Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ is a preschool series that follows Gabby, a small girl with a neverending streak of imagination that shows up in the form of frequent escapades to a world dominated by kittens and cute music. Her fantasies are all about her transforming into an animated version of herself and venturing into the wonderland that is the insides of her magnificent dollhouse.

Even if Gabby is not always having the best time, the show always maintains a positive outlook and encourages kids to be more optimistic in life. The show is originally based on the playtoys and the YouTube channel ‘Gabby & Friends,’ which has a decent viewership. After two seasons of countless adventures in Gabby’s dollhouse, we’re here to follow up on possible news about the next season. If you’re curious about the same, here is all the information we have on ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ season 3!

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 3 Release Date

‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Season 2 released in its entirety on Netflix on August 10, 2021. The second season has ten episodes that run for approximately 30 minutes each. Parents can freely let their children devour this imaginative series where basic facts about cooking arts, gardening, science, and crafting also occasionally make the cut.

As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we know. Netflix has not released an official update for the show’s renewal as of now. The best thing about the network is that it essentially provides a plethora of options that balance educational content with the occasional dose of entertainment every child needs. So if we consider how the network is swiftly expanding its current list of cable-network shows and original series dedicated to kids and preschoolers, we can expect another season of ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ to enter the picture.

Having said that, a few favorites which have continued after one season include ‘Go! Go! Cory Carson,’ ‘Rhyme Time Town,’ ‘StarBeam,’ and many more. So it seems likely that the network will not pull the plug on ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ this early, especially when it has so much more content it can still deliver. Moreover, the creators of the show are also the ones responsible for ‘Blue’s Clues,’ another hot favorite among kids.

Reports additionally suggest that ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ was among the top ten shows on Netflix after the first season released. Keeping that aside, it has always received rave reviews besides having a massive viewership on YouTube. Even if season 2 was expected to drop in 2022, the network surprised us by dropping new episodes way sooner, which means we might not have to wait as much for the next edition to land.

One thing we know about Netflix is that it keeps a steady pattern when it comes to releasing new seasons, so it only makes sense for us to keep our hopes lifted! Having said that, the first two seasons premiered between a gap of six months. If everything goes well, the release of the third season might as well follow suit. In all possibility, we expect ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ season 3 to premiere in Q4 2021.

Read More: Best Kids Shows on Netflix