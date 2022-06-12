Gaslit Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Robbie Pickering, ‘Gaslit’ is a political drama series that revolves around the Watergate Scandal. What differentiates this show from other films and TV series on the subject is that it focuses on the lesser-known individuals associated with the incident. For instance, Martha Mitchell, the wife of Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John N. Mitchell, was one of the first people to let the world know about Watergate. And yet, history has largely forgotten about her. ‘Gaslit,’ which is based on the first season of Leon Neyfakh’s podcast ‘Slow Burn,’ underscores her contributions and depicts her as a tragic figure who didn’t receive her due during her lifetime.

Following its premiere, ‘Gaslit’ mainly received positive reviews from the critics and general audience. Much praise was directed at the performances by the stellar cast and the relevance of the plot in the context of the 2020s. However, the show also received some criticism for the messiness of the overall narrative. The first season has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

Gaslit Season 2 Release Date

‘Gaslit’ season 1 premiered on April 24, 2022, on Starz and aired eight episodes of 52-61-minute runtime before ending on June 12, 2022. As for the sophomore season, this is what we know.

Neither the producers of the series nor Starz executives have confirmed the development of a second season. As mentioned above, the first season of ‘Gaslit’ is a retelling of the Watergate Scandal, with a special focus on Martha Mitchell. The show depicts the unfolding of the Watergate Scandal and the roles that Martha and the others played in it. It concludes with Martha’s death and brief explanations of what happened to other important historical figures that appear in the show. In terms of narrative, the series seems complete, and it most likely is.

However, that doesn’t mean that ‘Gaslit’ season 2 will not happen. Pickering and his team might decide to turn ‘Gaslit’ into an anthology series, with future seasons focusing on different political events from US history. Neyfakh’s ‘Slow Burn’ has a second season, which revolves around the Bill Clinton Impeachment. Although it has already served as a partial inspiration for the third season of FX’s ‘American Crime Story,’ it can still potentially be used as source material for the prospective second season of ‘Gaslit.’

Ultimately, it all comes down to how successful the first season is. If the show does get renewed within the next few months, the audience can expect ‘Gaslit’ season 2 to come out sometime in 2024.

Gaslit Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Gaslit’ season 1 stars Julia Roberts (Martha Mitchell), Sean Penn (John N. Mitchell), Dan Stevens (John Dean), Shea Whigham (G. Gordon Liddy), Betty Gilpin (Mo Dean), Darby Camp (Marty Mitchell), and Allison Tolman (Winnie McLendon). The cast also includes Chris Messina (Agent Angelo Lano), Carlos Valdes (Agent Paul Magallanes), and Patrick Walker (Frank Wills).

Traditionally, different seasons of an anthology series have different casts, but there are notable differences. Ryan Murphy, the creator of ‘American Horror Story’ and the executive producer of ‘American Crime Story,’ often casts the same actors in different roles in different seasons. Pickering can potentially follow this precedence and bring back several cast members from the inaugural season for the prospective season 2 to play new characters. It is equally possible that new actors will be hired to play these characters.

If the second season adapts Clinton’s impeachment, actors will be cast to portray President Bill Clinton himself, Hillary Clinton, and Monica Lewinsky, among others. Stevens and Gilpin might also reprise their roles, given that John Dean was working as a lecturer, author, and investment banker when the impeachment took place.

Gaslit Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Gaslit’ season 1 finale, Nixon resigns from the office. Martha is diagnosed with a form of cancer and dies. John Dean is freed from prison and moves to California with Mo. Toward the end of the episode, the fates of important characters besides Martha are addressed. The credit starts rolling over a floral arrangement at Martha’s funeral, spelling that “Martha was right.”

If Pickering and his team decide to make the second season around Clinton’s impeachment, it might depict the sexual relationship between Clinton and Lewinsky. It can show the sexual harassment lawsuit that Paula Jones filed against Clinton. Like the first season, the show will likely focus on the lesser-known figures associated with the incident.

