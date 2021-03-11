In ‘Generation,’ the father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz explore the day-to-day issues Gen Z teenagers encounter, both at their schools and in their personal lives. The story primarily follows seven main characters: Chester (Justice Smith), Riley (Chase Sui Wonders), Arianna (Nathanya Alexander), Greta (Haley Sanchez), Delilah (Lukita Maxwell), and twins Naomi (Chloe East) and Nathan (Uly Schlesinger).

The show strives to depict the world through the perspectives of its young characters. It also delves deep to explore the complex dynamics that they have with each other. In episode 3, a poignant romance begins to develop between Greta and Riley, while Nathan reveals to his family that he is bisexual at the wedding of his oldest sister, Natalia. Here is everything you need to know about episode 4 of ‘Generation.’

Generation Episode 4 Release Date

‘Generation’ episode 4 is set to release on March 18, 2021, at 3 am EST on HBO Max. Episode 5 will also be released on the same day. The first three episodes were released together on March 11, 2021. After a few episodes in the upcoming weeks, the second half of the show is slated to release in the latter half of the year.

Where to Stream Generation Episode 4 Online?

‘Generation’ is available on HBO Max exclusively for US viewers. But Canadian viewers can stream the show on Crave. People in Australia can catch the series on Binge.

Generation Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Generation’ episode 4 is called ‘Pussy Power.’ With Nathan’s secret out, he might have to deal with his white, conservative Christian family’s response, which will not likely be positive. His feelings for Chester might become stronger, especially since the water polo player has saved his life. Greta and Riley might continue to discover new things about each other.

Generation Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 begins at the mall as Arianna comes rushing to her friend’s help with a big plastic bathtub. The girl on the other side of the bathroom door is revealed to be Delilah, whose apparent pregnancy has evidently surprised even her friends, Arianna and Naomi. The narrative then goes back by ten weeks. Naomi has not forgiven Nathan for hooking up with her former boyfriend, Jack. Their mother, Megan, notices this and asks them to sort it out before Natalia’s wedding.

At school, Nathan’s attraction toward Chester increases after watching one of his games. As the twins get busy with the wedding and welcoming guests to the venue, a luxurious yacht named The Flying Seaman, Riley takes Greta and Chester to an aquarium. When Pablo, Riley’s friend from her former school, gives them joints, it is revealed that Greta hasn’t smoked before.

Meanwhile, Nathan tries to apologize to Naomi during his wedding speech and blurts out that he had a sexual encounter with her boyfriend before revealing that he is bisexual. Realizing what he has just said in front of hundreds of guests and then witnessing his family’s initial response, he jumps into the ocean. Fortunately, he survives the fall, and Chester, who has arrived there with Greta and Riley, jumps into the water to save him.

