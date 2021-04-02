‘Generation’ (written Genera+ion in stylized form) is an HBO Max teen-drama series that follows a group of Gen-Z students as they wade through tricky issues like love, relationship, identity, teen pregnancy, and sex. The father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz created the series, with Daniel’s husband Ben serving as one of the producers of the project.

Since its premiere, the dramedy series has garnered mostly positive reviews, with critics praising its earnest approach to its themes and the performances by its predominantly young cast. After watching the first batch of episodes, fans must be eager to learn about the future of the series. If you’re one of them, here’s everything you need to know!

Generation Season 2 Release Date

‘Generation’ season 1 premiered on HBO Max on March 11, 2021, with the first three episodes. Episodes 4 and 5 landed on the platform on March 18, and episodes 6 and 7 on March 25. Episode 8, the final episode of season 1 part 1, became available for the viewers on April 1, 2021.

For those who aren’t aware, the first season comprises 16 episodes in total. Moreover, it was previously announced that ‘Generation’ season 1 part 2 would premiere sometime in late 2021. Not long after episode 8 started streaming, the show’s official Twitter account uploaded a teaser trailer for part 2, promising its audience to see them soon.

see you soon loves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmTD9Xh6PR — genera+ion is live now! 💅 (@generationonmax) April 1, 2021

As for season 2, the producers haven’t made any official statement on the subject yet. ‘Generation’ is one of the first major exclusively HBO Max productions made for the young-adult demographic. So, the show is understandably significant for the streaming platform. HBO has always strived to champion quality content, and they seem to adhere to the same principle with the streaming site. As mentioned above, ‘Generation’ has already drawn widespread positive reviews. If the show manages to replicate the success of the HBO series ‘Euphoria,’ it is likely a matter of time before it gets renewed for another season. If that happens, we can expect ‘Generation’ season 2 to premiere sometime in 2022.

Generation Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Generation’ stars Justice Smith as Chester, Lukita Maxwell as Delilah, Haley Sanchez as Greta, Chase Sui Wonders as Riley, Nathanya Alexander as Arianna, Chloe East as Naomi, Uly Schlesinger as Nathan, Nava Mau as Ana, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Sam, Martha Plimpton as Megan, Sydney Mae Diaz as J, and Marwan Salama as Bo. While we can’t be certain about who will be in season 2 until season 1 finishes airing, we can safely assume that all cast members are set to return in ‘Generation’ season 1 part 2.

Generation Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

Towards the end of Part 1, Chester returns to school after a suspension period and learns that he has been assigned to a different guidance counselor. He meets a fellow student named Bo and develops a connection with him. Greta and Riley continue to struggle as they don’t know how to go forward from where they are now. Megan sees the video of Nathan kissing Chester and Arianna and lashes out at both her children. Delilah and J leave their child at a fire station.

As with the season 2 cast, the next season’s plot cannot be predicted until the inaugural season concludes. In ‘Generation’ season 1 part 2, we might see how Greta deals with her feelings for Riley after her conservative and controlling mother returns. Chester might finally hear Nathan’s voicemail and decide to respond to it. Sam might help Riley in improving her highly dysfunctional relationship with her parents.

Read More: Generation Season 1 Ending, Explained