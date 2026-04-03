Is Girls Who Brunch Real? What Does It Do?

An important part of Lifetime’s ‘Giving Hope: The Ni’Cola Mitchell Story’ is the nonprofit organization Ni’Cola creates out of her own determination. She recognizes the need for a safe space where at-risk young girls can feel valued and deserving of the very best, and she works tirelessly to build it. Even while facing a cancer diagnosis and treatment, she remains committed to growing this initiative. It becomes one of the most defining aspects of her journey. In the real world, organizations like hers play a vital role in society by offering support, resources, and opportunities to those who need them most.

Girls Who Brunch is Based on the Real Initiative Led by Ni’cola Mitchell

In the film, Ni’Cola Mitchell has a turning point during one of her book signings, where she notices a young girl who visits the library every day. When she asks why, the girl explains that she loves reading but cannot afford books. This moment deeply moves Ni’Cola and makes her realize that many others like her need support. She wants to make a difference, so she joins forces with her sister, Nene, and her daughter, Diamond, to create a nonprofit called Girls Who Brunch. For their first event, they organize a gathering for at-risk young girls, featuring speeches, fun activities, group interactions, and thoughtful gift hampers for everyone.

In fact, in the film, Ni’Cola personally curates the gift hampers and even fronts the money herself before gaining any investors. The success of the first event sets off a chain reaction, inspiring her to expand Girls Who Brunch into a tour that reaches different cities. In real life, the foundation of Girls Who Brunch was built in a very similar way. It was launched in 2015 by Ni’Cola Mitchell to support girls between the ages of 9 and 17 by providing mentorship, resources, and opportunities. Since then, it has reached over 50,000 girls across the country and continues to be led by Ni’Cola today.

Girls Who Brunch is a Leadership Pipeline Program For Young Girls

Girls Who Brunch reaches young girls through engaging events, but its mission goes far beyond just fun experiences. The organization focuses on mentorship, leadership development, and creating safe spaces for girls from all backgrounds, regardless of race or economic status. It recognizes the real challenges young girls face today, including bullying, exploitation, and lack of access to resources, and works actively to address them. Through literacy programs, feeding initiatives, and advocacy against poverty and human trafficking, it provides meaningful support and guidance.

Over the years, the organization has hosted impactful events such as the Be Bold and BeYOUtiful Blueprint Jackson Experience, the 10th Annual Tutus & Tennis Shoes Gala, Actors vs. Authors Charity Basketball Games, STEM masterclasses, and the “Rose Out of Concrete” fashion showcase. Initiatives like the Brunch Pack Project also aim to combat period poverty. These efforts have helped the organization grow significantly, reaching over 50,000 girls nationwide. Its work has been widely recognized by institutions including the Mayor’s Office of Charleston, South Carolina; the Mayor’s Office of Houston, Texas; Houston City Council District C; and the Congressional Office of Houston, Texas.

The organization has expanded beyond Texas, building a strong presence in states like Indiana and Georgia. Looking ahead, Girls Who Brunch continues to grow with major upcoming events such as the 7th Annual Safe Spaces Brave Faces NOLA Experience in July 2026 and the SHE DREAMS TO #IMPACTHER Day Conference scheduled for September 2026. Its ongoing commitment to empowering young girls nationwide is inspiring, to say the least, and has been instrumental in shaping and changing the lives of the girls it has touched.

Read More: Ni’Cola Mitchell: Where is The Author Now?