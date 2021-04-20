‘Godfather of Harlem’ is back with another season where Bumpy Johnson will find himself in the center of the “French Connection” heroin pipeline. In the first episode, we saw him come out of a three-month-long hideout as the Italians are looking to take him down. Malcolm X also makes an appearance, and we get a glimpse of what the future holds for both men. Further details about the episode have been enclosed within the recap section. Hence, let us now check out what ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 2 has in store for us!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 2 will release on April 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. The show drops new episodes every Sunday, with each one having a runtime of around 55 minutes.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

The second episode of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 will air on Epix at the timeslot mentioned above, so you can watch the show on TV as and when it airs. If you miss the television broadcast, you can stream the episode on Epix’s official website with a valid service provider login. The show is also available on live streaming websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV. Other than that, there are VOD platforms where you can buy or rent the episodes of ‘Godfather in Harlem,’ such as iTunes (season 1), Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video (season 1).

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

With regards to the next episode, Epix has not released an official update yet. But we’re thrilled to find out what happens after Bumpy goes home, and now that he has successfully closed off the racist sanctions imposed earlier, his business is about to expand. On the other hand, Malcolm X will get involved in the controversy related to Elijah Muhammad, and his decision to side with him will land him in trouble. Malcolm will make a decision that might cost him his life.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The season premiere, titled ‘The French Connection,’ starts with Bumpy being chased, but we see him escape the situation, and he goes back to his three-month-long phase of laying low. The Italians are trying to get to him, and at this point, his morale seems to have been shaken up. He then devises a plan to shut off the French Connection to get rid of the mafia. The scene cuts to Malcolm X talking about the assassination of Kennedy in front of an important man from the Middle-east. Bump talks to Jean and asks him to be his supplier, but he gets rejected.

Meanwhile, the reverend is driving home to Harlem, but the Esther James situation still hasn’t settled down. Malcolm’s daughter meets Bumpy’s daughter, whose transformation into a Muslim woman has raised a lot of concern. Bumpy tries to explain that the situation caused by Malcolm has waged nothing less than a war, and only one of them will survive in the end. His next plan is executed in style as he steals the heroin from Jean and blackmails him into dropping off all sanctions imposed on him due to his color. Bumpy finally goes home to his family.

Read More: Is Godfather of Harlem a True Story?