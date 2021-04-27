‘Godfather of Harlem’ released season 2 episode 2 this week, and Bumpy is slowly getting his head back in the game. With the sanctions being called off, he is now free to do business. Yet, he needs to strike a good bond with one of the Italians to be able to buy drugs from the French Connection. If you skipped the original broadcast on TV, you can update yourself through the recap section. But first, let us check out the details for ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 3!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 3 will air on May 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. The show releases new episodes every Sunday, with each one having a runtime of around 55 minutes.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the third episode of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 on Epix at the timeslot mentioned above if your TV is backed up by a cable connection. If you skip the television broadcast, you can access the episode on Epix’s official website, provided you have valid service provider login credentials. The show is additionally available on live streaming websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV, where you can watch it. More options include buying or renting the episodes on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the upcoming ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 3, the law will ruthlessly pounce upon the Black community. The police will arrest innocent black teenagers and bystanders as they also become victims of physical aggression and violence. There will be a resultant uproar in the Harlem community who might then decide to get together to free and save them from police brutality. Adam Clayton Powell and Mayme Johnson will resort to peaceful protesting while Bumpy Johnson and Malcolm X will use force for reenacting justice.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The latest episode, titled ‘Sting Like A Bee,’ kicks off with Bumpy trying to get ahead of the Italians with whom he also needs to forge a connection in order to lay hands upon 3000 kilos of heroin. He has to purchase it from the French Connection in favor of an underground arrangement. With the sanctions lifted, he now has the power to expand his business, but he also has other plans in mind, seemingly against the Italians.

Adam Clayton Powell hires a prosecutor to turn the five families against one another. Bumpy is offered a deal to rat out the Italians in exchange for immunity from prosecution for all of his past criminal activities. Meanwhile, Elijah Muhammad has turned Cassius against Malcolm X, who is in exile. Malcolm finally admits that Cassius is the only way he could gain some positive publicity. Clay and Liston then engage in a gritty fight with punches landing left, right, and center. Bumpy and Chin also face each other in a similar setup. Both Clay and Bumpy win, which allows Bumpy to partner up with Chin in the Italian business.

