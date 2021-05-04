With ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 3 dropping this week, we’re concerned about Malcolm X, whose future looks grim if he chooses to oppose Elijah’s views on Islam and his relentless devotion to his community. There is an uproar on the streets with the police charging at kids from the Black Community. But Bumpy, our hero, sure knows how to pull some strings! For a detailed take on the latest episode, you can read the recap laid out at the bottom. Then, as the next episode is just around the corner, you can take a look at the particulars for ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 4!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to release on May 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. New episodes release every Sunday, with each one having a runtime of around 55 minutes.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

The fourth episode of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 can be watched on Epix at the timeslot mentioned above, provided your TV has a cable connection. If you prefer watching TV shows online, you can stream the new episode on Epix’s official website with valid service provider login credentials. To watch the show live and cable-free, you can head to websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 4 is titled ‘The Geechee.’ In the episode, Bumpy Johnson and his partner Chin Gigante will be on the road to making huge profits. In the midst of their improving business, they will encounter a business opportunity. They will partner up with an unlikely dealer that will prove to be highly lucrative for the duo but only at the cost of their lives. Someone will be out looking to take them down, and they will need to fight to save themselves. Malcolm X will continue to receive backlash and unfavorable treatment from the public. He will slowly begin to tackle more severe challenges concerning his image and his life. It doesn’t seem like Elijah will leave him alone anytime soon.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘The Fruit Stand Riot,’ things get horrifyingly intense as the police start to beat up kids in the Black community. A mugger ends up framing a local boy of theft which gets him harshly policed by the law. The riot gets so bad that the victims need to be given immediate medical attention. But Bumpy quickly inserts himself into the picture attempting to rescue all those who are terribly hurt. The police officer responsible for arresting the kids at the riot is a man named Mills.

Bumpy then gets one of his men to take the officer’s wife and kids hostage. This compels Mills to set them free. Meanwhile, Malcolm and Elijah don’t seem to be reaching common ground. The latter wants to be sympathetic to his community because of his religion’s historical and cultural relevance. However, he is not accountable for the destructive minority responsible for warfare and violence.

Elise is about to reveal her real identity to Margaret, who is actually Elise’s daughter. Margaret is unaware of the fact that she is Bumpy and Mayme’s granddaughter. Furthermore, Stella gets Benny murdered with help from Ernie. Her only motive was to avenge her father’s death which she does. Although, Ernie’s intentions have not yet come to light. He might be trying to terminate Stella or if not, then at least thinking about doing so. Moving on, Bumpy’s new business with Chin is flourishing significantly.

Read More: Is Godfather of Harlem a True Story?