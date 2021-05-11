In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 4 that graced our screens this week, Bumpy and Chin’s latest business endeavor has begun to pose a threat to their safety. Elsewhere, Malcolm is receiving a great deal of hatred from the Islam community that has refused to let him be free. If you missed the television broadcast of the latest episode, you could head to the recap section to get a quick update. Moving on, here’s what you can expect from the upcoming ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 5!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 5 will release on May 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. New episodes drop on a weekly basis, with each one having a runtime of around 55 minutes.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

If you have a cable connection at home, you can simply tune in to Epix and watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 5 at the aforementioned date and time. You can even go online and watch the next episode on Epix’s official website using a valid service provider login. Without a cable network, it is still possible to live stream the show on websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV. In addition, you can also buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 5 is titled ‘It’s a Small World After All.’ In the episode, we will witness Bumpy and Chin facing challenges in their partnership. An incident will initiate problems between the pair at the Geechee Club that threatens to break them up. Meanwhile, Adam Clayton Powell will end the filibuster on the Civil Rights Bill. The process won’t be easy for him, but he doesn’t care even if it means resorting to questionable means!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

The latest episode is titled ‘The Geechee.’ In the episode, Bumpy Johnson and his partner Chin Gigante come across two murdered bodies hanging, which they figure out is Joe’s deed. Joe is one of the Italians who try to cut Bumpy a deal. He offers to give them a five percent cut which they accept. Even though it is a lucrative opportunity for the duo, it appears to be highly dangerous.

Meanwhile, the Islamic community has become consumed with hatred for Malcolm, who also gets attacked by a Muslim man. He is in a situation of utter distress as all the communication and power lines have been curtailed. There is no way he can contact anyone or get out of the clutches of his haters. On the other hand, Ernie approaches Stella with a hefty pile of cash and forces her to take a life. Bumpy and Chin sense an impending arrival of danger after their latest business deal. The only way they get out of this situation, in the end, is by using the gun.

