In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 5, Bumpy and Chin’s partnership reaches a breaking point. At Geechee club, things go haywire as Chin picks up a fight with Chance, an old acquaintance of Bumpy. There’s a shootout that commences in the wake of their clash that forces Bumpy to take Chance’s side quickly. Meanwhile, Powell tries to solidify the Civil Rights Bill with Mayme’s help. If you missed the last episode, there is a detailed refresher laid out for you at the bottom. Moving ahead, here’s what the upcoming ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 6 has in store!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 6 will release on May 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. New episodes drop every Sunday on the network, with each one having a runtime of around 55 minutes.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 6 on TV, you can tune in to Epix at the timeslot mentioned above. You can even go to Epix’s official website and catch the new episode using a valid service provider login. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you can make a note of websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV, where you can live stream the show and watch older episodes too. In addition, it is possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 6 is titled ‘The Ballot or the Bullet.’ Now that Bumpy has broken off his partnership with Chin, we will see him go solo in the next episode. He will try to reenact justice against the murder of three Freedom Riders in Mississippi, but his efforts need to be safeguarded from Federal investigation. It will be interesting to see him forge a way out of this narrow alley he walks in. Furthermore, Chin Gigante will try to avoid arrest using insanity as his defense. Finally, we might see Malcolm creep out of his state of virtual imprisonment as he takes action that is set to surprise us, viewers!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5 of ‘Godfather in Harlem’ season 2, titled ‘It’s a Small World After All,’ we see the World’s Fair gaining focus as Bumpy and Chin try to smuggle narcotics into the event. They stash the stuff in the decoration section, which reaches the warehouse. Meanwhile, at the Geechee club, Chin gets into a beef with one of Bumpy’s most reliable enforcers, Chance. He shoots at one of Chin’s men who misbehaves at the club. The pair then decide to send him out of the city, but Chance resists.

On the other hand, Stella wants to tell her dad about Benny. Ernie is unwilling to let her admit to her crime. She then asks him to kill one of the Bonnao men, who could then be framed for Benny’s murder. Lyndon B. Johnson approaches Adam Clay Powell asking him to cut corners to set the Civil Rights Bill in motion. He sends Mayme to a congress member so that she could entice him. The moment he falls prey to her trap, she blackmails him into passing the bill, which would enable Black people to cohabit public diners and restaurants along with the White community.

On the other hand, the Italians catch hold of Chance’s girl as a ploy to take him in. But Bumpy turns against Chin at the last moment and shoots his men. So their partnership comes to a close. Elise talks to Malcolm about her daughter, who is still not aware that Elise is her mother. Malcolm advises her to tell her the truth.

Read More: Is Godfather of Harlem a True Story?