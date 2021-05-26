In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 6, Bumpy retaliates against the brutal murder of three Freedom Riders at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan. Then, he teams up with Chin to find the undiscovered bodies of those three men losing their lives to racism. For more scoop on the latest episode, you can check out our comprehensive recap. If you’re looking to find out what’s next, here’s what we can expect from ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 7!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to air on August 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. The show is currently on a hiatus. Every episode of this political drama has a runtime of around 55 minutes.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 7 on TV, you can tune in to Epix at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also go to Epix’s official website and watch the latest episode using a valid service provider login. If you have cut the cord, you can check out websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV, where the show can be live-streamed. You can likewise check for the availability of older seasons on these platforms. In addition, fans can buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 7, is titled ‘Man of the Year.’ In the episode, Bumpy Johnson will receive a prestigious award. But before accepting it, he will be pulled into a spiral of thoughts that make him realize his lack of principle and certainty. As a result, he will struggle to make the best decision for his family. Meanwhile, Chin Gigante will come across a difficult truth about his daughter, Stella. We think it might be related to her involvement with the FBI. Whatever it is, the father-daughter dynamic will be severely affected.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6 of ‘Godfather in Harlem’ season 2, titled ‘The Ballot or the Bullet,’ the news of the ruthless murder of three Freedom Riders hits Bumpy like a bullet. According to a worldwide declaration by Adam Clayton Powell, the men were killed during a freedom riot in Mississippi. Bumpy suspects that the Ku Klux Klan might be behind these inhuman killings. Meanwhile, Chin Gigante’s lawyer advises him to elude arrest using the fake cover of insanity.

Detective Robert Morgan, along with the FBI, is determined to put Chin behind bars. So when another lawyer shows up, he declares that Chin must go through a formal test which would decide whether he is psychologically fit. Through evidence gathered by his wife, Bumpy realizes that the KKK is indeed responsible for taking those innocent lives. He is then put into custody, where he proposes a deal with Chin in exchange for justice. He gives a five thousand dollar retainer to Chin’s lawyer, and together, they decide to retrieve the bodies.

Ernie is the man chosen for the job as he finds the KKK men and tortures them to the point that they reveal where the bodies have been dumped. Bumpy also learns about an informant in the French Connection feeding intel to the FBI. The other informant surprisingly turns out to be Chin’s daughter Stella. In the end, Malcolm imparts a speech stating that he supports Black Nationalism which does not necessarily mean that he is against the Whites.

