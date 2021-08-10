In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 7, Chin’s daughter Stella decides to be honest to her father about her connection with Ernie, the man who killed one of Chin’s most important men. In tears, she begs her father to stay away from Ernie. If you want to further jog your memory, go through the recap at the bottom. If you’re excited to watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 8, here’s what we know about it!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to air on August 15, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. Every one-hour-long episode of this political drama series usually premieres every Sunday. The current season has ten episodes in total.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 8 on TV, you can tune in to Epix at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also go to Epix’s official website and watch the latest episode using a valid service provider login. If you have cut the cord, you can check out websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV, where the show can be live-streamed. You can likewise check for the availability of older seasons on these platforms. In addition, fans can buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 titled ‘Ten Harlems,’ Bumpy Johnson will look forward to expanding his drug business. For that, his new French supplier will be assigned to distribute to the Harlems settled far and wide within the massive expanse of America. Chance’s secret might also leave Bumpy stunned as well as angry in case he ever finds out about the screw-up. Unable to find peace in his current situation, Malcolm X will finally use Cassius Clay to reattain his lost integrity in front of the Nation of Islam. The emergency will come up right before Clay’s famous fight versus Sonny Liston.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 7, titled ‘Man of the Year,’ Stella comes clean in front of her father, Chin Gigante, about Ernie murdering one of his main men. Stella begs him to spare Ernie’s life, and Chin agrees not to kill him. However, Chin still plans on seeking revenge. On the other hand, Elise decides to tell Margaret the truth about who she really is. Even though it has risks involved, Elise finally reveals that she is Margaret’s actual mother.

Instead of losing her mind after learning this shocking bit of news, Margaret acknowledges it before addressing Elise as her mother. Chance realizes that there are two hundred thousand dollars missing from their stash, and he immediately thinks the guy looking after the coke house is responsible, but later, it turns out to be one of Bumpy’s most trusted men. In case he finds out, Chance’s life might be in danger because he hasn’t informed Bumpy about it. Chin then goes to a priest and, out of frustration, pulls him out of his little chamber and swears at him.

