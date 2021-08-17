In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 8, captain Omar’s campaign is dead set on defeating Malcolm X, who is barely thriving on sheer willpower as the entire Islam nation has now already shunned his existence. Prosecutor Morgenthau finds Stella and prompts her to admit to a crime she committed. There is more of that laid out at the bottom. Now, without further ado, let us give you all the information we have on ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 9 here!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 9 will release on August 22, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. Every hour-long episode of this political drama series premieres on Sunday. The current season has ten episodes in total.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

To watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 9 on TV, you can tune in to Epix at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also go to Epix’s official website and watch the latest episode using a valid service provider login. If you have cut the cord, you can check out websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV, where the show can be live-streamed. Likewise, you can check for the availability of older seasons on these platforms. In addition, fans can buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode titled ‘Bonanno Split,’ Bumpy Johnson will be responsible for protecting the Italian mob when Joseph Bonanno threatens to wipe out the commission. Bumpy’s second hurdle is captain Omar, who is now seeing his daughter Elise besides running a full-fledged campaign against Malcolm X. He will be wiped out of the political realm if the campaign is a success.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 8 titled ‘Ten Harlems,’ the bosses of 10 different mafia families round up for a meeting. They want to regroup and regulate the current chaos taking over the business. Bumpy wants them to front the money for their next purchase, but one of them, Sam Christian (the head of the Philadelphia Black Mafia), refuses to concede. He has forged an alliance with Chin and Bonanno unbeknownst to Bumpy.

Chance then convinces Pettigrew to reveal everything to Bumpy, who basically beats Pettigrew to a pulp as he confesses before sending him to the rival family with a plan. Meanwhile, Morganthau finds Chin’s daughter Stella and forces a statement out of her. She finally claims to have killed Benny. Elsewhere, Malcolm X is on the verge of being kicked out of his house since Islam owns the property. He advises Elise to take the kids to Boston as they’ll be safer there.

Captain Omar takes a liking to Elise after spotting her at the temple and asks her out. During the date, he is still adamant about making Malcolm suffer and narrates the story about how his old friend defamed Elijah Muhammad. The ten harlems send Bumpy to strike a deal with a French supplier, but the entire mission is actually a ploy to get rid of Bumpy. In the end, he storms into the meeting with Chance and Pettigrew before firing their guns at all ten harlems.

