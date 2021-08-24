In ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 9, Bumpy has a new enemy, Bonanno, trying to crush his hold over Harlem. After locking himself in for a long time, Bumpy finally gets up and charges into action. Chin’s life is in danger as Bonanno suspects he is a traitor. There is a detailed refresher at the bottom in case you are curious about the latest episode. Now, here are all the details of the finale of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2!

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 10 will release on August 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Epix. Like the previous episodes, the final installment will have a runtime of around 50-55 minutes.

Where to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Finale Online?

To watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2 episode 10 on TV, you can tune in to Epix at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also go to Epix’s official website and watch the season 2 finale using a valid service provider login. If you have cut the cord, you can check out platforms such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV, where the show can be live-streamed. Likewise, you can check for the availability of older seasons on these platforms. In addition, fans can buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Finale Spoilers

The tenth episode is titled ‘The Harlem Riots.’ In the season 2 finale of ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ Bumpy will fight a few enemies to make sure his latest shipment pulls through without any hiccups. It will be the largest dope endeavor recorded in New York history, and the riots of Harlem might interfere with his business. On the other hand, Malcolm X will be helped by an unknown person. Someone will rise up to the occasion offering to protect him from his haters.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode titled ‘Bonanno Split,’ Bumpy Johnson is still reeling from the death of his right-hand man. The latter had turned on him at the last minute prompting Bumpy to shoot him, and now he is devastated at having lost a brother. A few minutes later, he realizes that Bonanno and his people are determined to take him down, so Bumpy now has to tap into his tough mode to ensure he is still number one in the game. So, he convinces Bonanno’s partner to change sides reassuring him that they’d make a solid partnership based on trust and honesty.

Elsewhere, Captain Omar proposes to Elise, who is thrilled at the prospect of being married to him. However, she still has feelings for Malcolm and has been seeing him for a long time. Thinking it is unfair to Omar, she tells him the truth, but he immediately retracts his proposal and tells her to leave. Elise goes to Malcolm’s house in tears. She is further exempted from entering the mosque.

On the other hand, Chin is cornered by Bonanno’s men, who don’t trust his intentions. In the end, Bumpy takes back the French Connection and declares that Bonanno’s men have to go through him if they want to keep running the business. Having no other option, Bonanno leaves for East Harlem, where he’d continue the supply under Bumpy’s command. Finally, Stella and Ernie realize they’re in love with each other.

