God’s Favorite Idiot Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ follows the story of Clark, an average Joe, who is chosen by God to save the world. Created by Ben Falcone, the comedy series focuses on the struggles of being God’s messenger, giving the audience something to think about while also giving them a good laugh. The first season of the Netflix show received favorable reviews from critics and viewers alike. While the show does stumble in between, its overall purpose of giving the audience a good time is fulfilled. Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger that leaves the fate of the characters shrouded in uncertainty. Only Season 2 will reveal what happens to them. If you’re curious about ‘God’s Favourite Idiot’ Season 2, here is everything you need to know about it.

God’s Favorite Idiot Season 2 Release Date

‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Season 1 was released on Netflix on June 15, 2022. All half-hour long eight episodes were released in their entirety on the streaming platform. Initially, the show was supposed to have sixteen episodes. However, production was halted after only eight episodes. This doesn’t mean that the show has been canceled. In fact, Netflix confirmed that for the rest eight episodes the show would soon resume production. The decision was made by the streaming service to split the episode count into two halves. This could mean that the rest of the episodes would count as Season 2, or it could be that they would form the second half of the first season. While details have been scarce, we expect ‘God’s Favourite Idiot’ Season 2 to air sometime in 2023.

God’s Favorite Idiot Season 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

The story of ‘God’s Favourite Idiot’ revolves around Clark, played by Ben Falcone, who is also the creator of the show. Apart from him, we expect Melissa McCarthy to reprise the role of Amily. Usman Ally, Ana Scotney, and Chris Sandiford who play Mohsin, Wendy, and Tom, respectively, are also expected to appear in Season 2. Kevin Dunn, who plays the role of Clark’s father, should also come back for the next chapter in the story.

In the fight against Satan and her forces, Clark will need the support of his trusted angels, which means Yanic Truesdale as Chamuel and Steve Mallory as Frisbee should also reprise their roles. There is no hero without a villain, and in ‘God’s Favourite Idiot’ Clark is up against Satan, played by Leslie Bibb. In the next season, we expect her to return, along with some new faces who play Lucifer, Beelzebub, and other demons.

God’s Favorite Idiot Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

‘God’s Favourite Idiot’ Season 1 ends with the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse chasing Clark and Amily. In the second season, we expect the duo to find a way to shake the horsepeople off their tail and find a safe haven, from where they can plan further. Clark mentioned that the last time he met God, she gave him a plan. In the next season, we would like to know more about this plan, how it saves Clark from Satan and her demons, and how it will help him to spread God’s word.

We also expect the story to expand beyond its present arc and introduce some new characters. In Season 1, Satan mentions that Lucifer and Beelzebub are above her in the hierarchy. The second season could bring them to the fore, as the fight to save the world picks pace. The last scene of Season 1 has a number of insects flying around the city. This could mean that one of the four horsepeople, Pestilence, has begun their job. This marks the beginning of the end of the world. Season 2 would deal with this arc. It looks like things are going to get a lot worse before Clark can set them right.

