Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 13 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This twelfth episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 tested Parker’s patience and skill. He had to make a shocking decision that affected the livelihood of the entire crew. Meanwhile, Rick transferred his crew when things at the Bacon Strip didn’t work out for them. The highlights of episode 12 have been outlined in the recap at the bottom. Now, let’s go through the important updates about ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 13!

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 13 is slated to premiere on December 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. The twelfth season follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 13 Online?

You can catch ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 13 on TV as and when it airs on Discovery by tuning in at the above-mentioned time slot. The other option is to catch the latest episode on Discovery’s official website, as well as the Discovery Go app. Live-streaming is also an alternative for cord-cutters, who can stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and Xfinity.

Already released episodes, as well as seasons, are available to stream on Hulu. Another option is to watch the show on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video by either purchasing an individual episode or buying an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 13 will follow the mining crews of Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and Fred Lewis. As they set up their wash plants, hoping to chance upon as much gold as possible, they also need to make sure that they procure gold worth more than what is usually required to excavate.

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 12 Recap

In episode 12 of ‘Gold Rush’ season 12, titled ‘Robbing Parker to Pay Parker,’ Parker made the shocking decision to shut down Sluicifer so that the crew and the equipment could instead be used to clear out Mud Mountain. The amount of mud overwhelmed them to the extent that it took them four days to pump out the water and remove the mud. After the dozers were returned to the cut, Sluicifer was rigged up again.

Meanwhile, Big Red dug out 283.2 ounces of gold while Sluicifer retired at 33.55 ounces. However, the total amount accumulated was barely enough to cover the charges at Mud Mountain. Elsewhere, Rick’s Bacon Strip couldn’t provide much dirt pay, so he shifted to the Deep Cut, hoping to score gold under his access road. They came across two boulders that hinted at the presence of gold, but the cut was slowly inviting groundwater.

Therefore, they pumped the areas not susceptible to being filled with water. Clean-up eventually produced 126.86 ounces. Elsewhere, Fred’s son Christopher had an intense argument with his mother. So the father sent the son to Tony, who put him on rock truck duty. He went to get the truck filled while Tony loaded pay near the wash plant. Clean-up produced 9.35 ounces of gold.

