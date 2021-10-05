Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second episode of season 12 was problematic for Rick, whose washplant turned out to be defective. After dismantling and setting it up again, he realized that there was an air leak preventing its proper functioning. Mike scored more than the rest of the contestants, and Fred’s findings were negligible both in terms of value and weight. To know what else transpired in the latest episode, check out the recap. Now, here is what ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 3 might reveal!

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 3 is slated to premiere on October 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. The twelfth season follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 3 on TV when it airs on Discovery by tuning in at the above-mentioned time slot. The other option is to catch the aired episode on Discovery’s official website, as well as the Discovery Go app. Live-streaming is also an alternative for cord-cutters. You can stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and Xfinity.

Already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is watching the show on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. On these platforms, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode will see Fred under pressure, as he couldn’t find much gold in his previous endeavor. Even his crew backed out, which means he will have to think twice before making his decision. On top of that, the contestants have been sabotaging each other’s endeavors. Everyone is in a rush to score more gold, and this desperation might result in more clashes of such kind as the contestants might try to bring each other down!

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, titled ‘Battle of the Greenhorns,’ Parker asked Tyson to arrange the washplant at the airstrip cut. The process was momentarily derailed by two trucks colliding with each other, and the next thing they had to do was put a culvert. As far as gold mining is concerned, they found 84.4 ounces of it during a clean-up. Elsewhere, Rick’s washplant wasn’t holding any water, so when they plucked the system out and put it back together again, they fixed an air leak that initiated the problem in the first place.

The scene then shifted to a campfire, where Rick’s again found 90.36 ounces. As for Tony Beets, he was reinhabiting the old-timer railings. The shaker deck broke down after a few bolts fell off the faulty area of the C-channel, which started a search in the mountains. However, he retrieved parts that ended up not being used. Mike and Kevin unearthed around 174 and 82 ounces, respectively. Fred met two claim owners who took him for a site tour where he barely dug out any gold. He was interested in investing, but his crew didn’t show up to assist.

