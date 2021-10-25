Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 12, Parker switched the pace of his washplant, but other challenges presented themselves, prompting him to take out his loader. Rick met a similar fate as his dozer got caught in the mud, and then Fred’s work was criticized by the water inspector. We have laid out a recap for the latest episode if you’re curious to know more. Now, here is a brief update on what ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 6 might reveal!

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 6 is slated to premiere on October 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. The twelfth season follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 6 Online?

You can catch ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 6 on TV when it airs on Discovery by tuning in at the above-mentioned time slot. The other option is to catch the aired episode on Discovery’s official website, as well as the Discovery Go app. Live-streaming is also an alternative for cord-cutters. You can stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and Xfinity.

Already aired episodes, as well as other seasons, are available on Hulu. The final alternative is watching the show on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. On these platforms, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode will continue to cause problems for Fred and his team. After his recent issue with the permafrost, his next challenge will involve an unwanted mud mountain interfering with the team’s mining activities. It will be the result of a severe landslide taking over the mining grounds. Apart from a few discrepancies, the hunt for gold will continue with the same enthusiasm and fervor, so tune in next week to catch episode 6!

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 5 Recap

As episode 5 — titled ‘Crank it Up’ — kicked off, we received an update on Parker Schnabel, who increased the speed of his gigantic washplant Sluicifer to 250 yards per hour. The tailing pile heightened to the extent that prompted Parker to use a loader to clear it. However, the hopper got stuck because of the pay causing Parker to reduce Sluicifer’s pace to 240 yards an hour. During clean-up, he found 376.2 ounces which is a catch as compared to Rick Ness’ 96.18 ounces.

To clear new ground for the current cut, Brennan used his 475 Dozer, which was jammed in the mud, so Rick sent his excavator to the rescue. They couldn’t hit pay even after five long days. Fred Lewis’ stepson joined him for a day, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a bad day for Fred because of the water inspector’s arrival. He pointed out all of the miner’s errors because of which the permafrost was draining mud into the creek. As a result, he built berms and constructed a road by the end of the week.

