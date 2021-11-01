Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 was tough on Fred Lewis, who had to secure a washplant at any cost. Brennan was clueless about good areas for a new cut but followed his gut feeling to pick one anyway. Kevin accidentally overheated his washplant, which sabotaged his latest dig. If you haven’t seen the episode, you might want to read the recap section. Now, we’re here to outline the release date and other important details for episode 7!

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 7 is slated to premiere on November 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. The twelfth season follows a weekly airing schedule, releasing one episode every Friday at the aforementioned date and time slot.

Where to Watch Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 7 Online?

You can catch ‘Gold Rush’ season 12 episode 7 on TV when it airs on Discovery by tuning in at the above-mentioned time slot. The other option is to catch the latest episode on Discovery’s official website, as well as the Discovery Go app. Live-streaming is also an alternative for cord-cutters. You can stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and Xfinity.

Already aired episodes, as well as other seasons, are available on Hulu. The final alternative is watching the show on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. On these platforms, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 7 Spoilers

The miners have been tested multiple times over the last few episodes, so we expect the seventh episode to be equally challenging for them. Tony has reduced his expected target from $9000 to half of it because of tough circumstances. On the other hand, Kevin has two weeks of counter-productivity awaiting him as his washplant is not ready just yet. Fred also spent the last of his savings in repairing the washplant he found; thus, in the upcoming episode, we might see him struggle with his finances!

Gold Rush Season 12 Episode 6 Recap

As Brennan ran out of options in the sixth episode, titled ‘The Hunker Creek Curse,’ he went with his intuition to choose an area for a new cut. They cleared it out within seconds and named it the Bacon Strip. An in-depth examination revealed that the spot could bear a good amount of gold. However, an unexpected crisis took hold within seconds when a rock truck’s brake pedals got stuck in a pile of pay. Even the clean-up couldn’t procure much gold.

Next up was Tony, as we caught a rare glimpse of his wedge before he returned to the hunker cut that needed to be pumped out. Meanwhile, Kevin was also obligated to overhaul the washplant, but the engine accidentally got overheated, resulting in the cylinder heads being warped. Fixing it would take at least two weeks, so the team moved on to the clean-up that unearthed 173.32 ounces, much to Tony’s disappointment.

In the sixth episode, Fred Lewis finally hit bedrock. However, as unusual as it sounds, he has never owned a washplant! As luck would have it, Fred found one around 130 miles away from his current location. Yet repairs would cost him $30,000, and Fred was $5000 short of it. So the mechanic earned the rest by having Fred toil away at the garage for long hours.

