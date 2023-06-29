Golden Kamuy Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the eponymous Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Satoru Noda, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a historical action anime. The show follows Saichi Sugimoto, an ex-soldier who learns the tale of a hidden treasure in Hokkaido that could enable him to keep his promise that he made to his dying comrade. Although he does not believe it at first, he eventually learns that the story is not only true but several other factions are actively looking for the life-changing treasure. Luckily, he accidentally meets a young Ainu girl named Asirpa, who holds the key to solving the whole mystery but will it be enough to achieve the seemingly impossible?

First released on April 9, 2018, the historical adventure series has recieved favorable reviews from critics and viewers alike. The mysterious and fascinating story of treasure hunters and their rush to win it all for themselves has hooked viewers around the world. So, it should not come as a surprise that these fans are now eager to learn when their favorite characters will return with more episodes specially after the inconclusive ending of the fourth installement. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Golden Kamuy Season 5 Release Date

‘Golden Kamuy’ season 4 premiered on October 3, 2022, and concluded several months later on June 26, 2023. The series was postponed for several weeks because of the unexpected death of one of the main staff members. The show comprises thirteen episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes each. Directed by Shizutaka Sugahara, the show features talented voice actors like Chikahiro Kobayashi, Haruka Shiraishi, Kentarou Itou, Kenjirou Tsuda, Houchuu Ootsuka, and Yoshimasa Hosoya.

As far as the fifth installement of the historical adventure series is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. The anime has been green-lit for the fifth and the final season by Studio Brain’s Base. This should not come as a surpise considering the fact that the anime has been one of the most beloved shows ever since it first released in 2018. In the following years, the fan following has only grown.

‘Golden Kamuy’ season 4 was no different from the previous installments as it was showered with love by the viewers. It boasts an overall rating of 8.1 on MyAnimeList, while it’s reviews on most online platforms have overwhemingly been positive. Therefore, fans were probably well-aware of the fact that the anime will get green-lit for production sooner than later.

As far as the premiere dates of the last season is concerned, the studio has not offically commented on it. But since the renewal was announced, so soon, it appears that Studio Brain’s Base already had everything planned out in advance. Taking into consideration the average production time with the confidence that there won’t be any unforeseen delays, fans can expect ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 5 to premiere sometime in Q2 or Q3 of 2024.

